4 things to watch as the Washington Football Team opens preseason against the Patriots



After months and months and months, football is finally back, and it feels so good. The Washington Football Team takes on the New England Patriots (NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington for full coverage) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and with the official start of the preseason, many questions are surfacing. There are obvious things; every team in the NFL wonders how deep they are and no one wants injuries, but for Washington there are specifics as well. 4 areas to watch Thursday night Close the door –There are few things Washingtonians enjoy more than a quarterback controversy, and… Ryan Fitzpatrick has the chance to break off that conversation on Thursday evening. Veteran Fitzpatrick has significantly outplayed the underdog Taylor Heinicke during training camp and with an impressive, if brief, appearance against the patriots, even the most zealous member of the Heinicke Hive could give up the tired argument of QB competition. Now is the time –Washington used his 2021 first-round draft pick on linebacker Jamin Davis, but he’s not the rookie most investigated early in the season. That would be a second round Sam Cosmic, pegged as the right starting gear for Burgundy and Gold this season. After a shaky start to training camp against Montez Sweat and Chase Young, Cosmi seemed to find his feet once the pads arrived. Now he’s already on the depth map as a starter, and in talks with coaches at Ashburn, there’s a lot of confidence the former Longhorn is up for the role. Cosmi will get a good test on Thursday and will take on New England’s Josh Uche, a sophomore pass rusher with a lot of buzz this training camp. The intersection of depth and opportunity -Landon Collins’ recovery from an Achilles tendon is nothing short of remarkable. That injury usually requires a full year of rehab, but Collins will be back on the field in less than nine months. And he flies the whole training camp to the ball. Washington also seems to have a plethora of safeties outside of Collins, players like Kam Curl, Bobby McCain, rookie Darrick Forrest, Deshazor Everett and Jeremy Reaves. There needs to be some sorting out there for Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio, and Thursday will be a real chance for those players to stake their claim to a cemented roster spot. On the corner are Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, Benjamin St. Juste and Jimmy Moreland, but many questions after that. Could Washington keep five corners and five fuses instead of the more traditional six CB/four safety dividers? Could be. A lot will depend on which players force their way onto the roster. The last countdown –The main part of Thursday’s action will be in the first half, when starters and direct backups will be on the field. In fact, the most important action could be in the first quarter. But there is going to be a second half and those guys want to impress too. What about unwritten rookie RB Jaret Patterson? Patterson, a star at the University at Buffalo, could become a fan favorite, racking up great distances in the second half of the game and earning his way onto a practice squad. Or maybe even more. On the defensive side, think of former Penn State star Shaka Toney. In four seasons at Happy Valley, Toney amassed 20 sacks and nearly 30 tackles for loss. Some concept experts predicted that Toney would go into the third or fourth round, and yet he held out until the seventh when Washington caught him. A place on the roster is hardly a slot, but a few impressive plays can change all that. Download and follow the Washington Football Talk podcast

