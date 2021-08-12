Mizzou Football: National media starts covering the Tigers





On Tuesday, USA Today preseason coaches poll released and it’s just another signal that the College Football season is upon us. Missouri did not go completely unnoticed as the Tigers drew eight receiving votes, 16 places outside the Top 25, essentially ranked as the 41st team in the country. According to the preseason poll, the Tigers will play number 6 Texas A&M (October 16), number 5 Georgia (November 6) and number 11 Florida (November 20) on their schedule. Stay tuned for Monday as the AP Preseason Poll will be announced. While Missouri will still be well outside the Top 25 to start the season, they are starting to get some national attention from the media. Nick Kosko of 247Sports says not to underestimate Missouri in 2021. They will certainly be a team to look out for when checking for disrupted alerts in the SEC and in College Football in general, Kosko says. Here’s the full video: And from Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus, Missouri comes in this season as one of its five most underrated teams in College Football: Back from August 3rd, check out PFF’s Anthony Treashs five most underrated teams entering the 2021 College Football season (including Mizzou, and why they’re being slept on). Bottom line: Connor Bazelak could get Mizzou back to a bowl in 2021. However, the quality of that bowling game depends on the performance of Mookie Cooper, Akayleb Evans and the other inexperienced wide receivers and cornerbacks. Cooper hasn’t played football in two years because he didn’t qualify for his senior season of high school and he didn’t play as a true freshman for Ohio State. His freshman year of high school, Cooper had received 12 touchdowns and was the No. 113 prospect in the 2020 class. He will be a playmaker for Missouri and give the offense something it didn’t have in receiver. Despite the lack of experience, Cooper has the talent to make a big impact. That’s some high praise for Mookie, as expectations for the Ohio State handover begin to rise. One last note here from Jon Rothstein…..so kicked off the season in football AND basketball against Central Michigan, huh? Cool! Source: Missouri opens the 21-22 season on November 9 against Central Michigan in Columbia. Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 11, 2021 MIZ! On the links! (STLtoday) (KC star) (Columbia Missourian) (Columbia Daily Tribune) (Miscellaneous/Tweets) Quote of the day…from Desiree Reed-Francois press conference! A new era of Mizzou Athletics officially begins… Welcome, DRF! (Both Jeremiah Tilmon and Dru Smith didn’t play in the Magic and Heats NBA Summer League games on Wednesday. Boo!) Tilmon and the Magics’ next scheduled game is tonight against the Celtics on ESPN2. For Dru Smith and the Heat is Friday vs the Jazz on ESPNU.

Steve Bieser has been impressively entering the transfer market this off-season so far. Nander De Sedas (Florida State), Carter Rustad (San Diego), and now… Fox Leum (Coastal Carolina) Another new face on the way to Taylor…welcome to the club @FoxLeum23 Hit .250 with an HR, 10 RBI in 15 Coastal Carolina games in 2020

Top ranked 1B and 16th overall player in Minnesota from HS

Hit .394 with 24 HR & 69 RBI at NIACC in 2019#C2E pic.twitter.com/S0JjowFM0n Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) August 11, 2021 More Mizzou Baseball: Mason Schirmer, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman from Vianney High School (class of 2025!) has announced his affiliation with Mizzou: Mizzou Basketball information: Walk-on tryouts will be held August 26-27 Current Mizzou Students! Ever dreamed of playing in a Mizzou uniform? Our annual walk-on tryouts will be held from August 26-27. Tryouts are only open to current Mizzou students and all necessary papers and forms must be submitted prior to the tryouts. https://t.co/yyyumAxxdk pic.twitter.com/fwmbLcT100 Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 11, 2021 Great thread to read here from Mizzou great Karissa Schweizer. To look at! Somewhere behind the athlete you’ve become and the hours of practice and the coaches that pushed you is a little girl who fell in love with the game and never looked back…playing for her.

My Hamm pic.twitter.com/vGbDpf1s7f Karissa Schweizer (@KarissaSchweiz4) August 11, 2021 And here’s Robin Pingeton with Truman! If you’d like to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click here for ESPN+ now!

