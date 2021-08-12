NFL Preseason Schedule Week 1: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today





The 2021 Hall of Fame Game marked the return of preseason football after a COVID-related hiatus in 2020. Now it continues into week 1 of the preseason, and NFL fans will focus on the league’s talented young quarterbacks. Week 1 of the preseason is always about the rookies, and 2021 is no exception. Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, including three who entered the draft consecutively. All five rookies will make their preseason debuts and any fanbase with a first-round quarterback, the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers, Bears and Patriots will be keeping a close eye on their debut. Mac Jones gets his first chance to impress as the Patriots play against Washington on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance are all playing on Saturday. Of those games, the Bears vs. Dolphins game with Fields and Tua Tagovailoa and the Jaguars vs. Browns game featuring the Lawrence, Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow triumvirate are the “marquee matchups” from Week 1 of the preseason (if such a thing exists). Additionally, Packers fans will keep a close eye on Jordan Love during his Saturday afternoon game with the Texans. Love was a first choice in 2020, but the Green Bay stalwarts haven’t seen him in action yet. The 2020 preseason was canceled and Tim Boyle played all 22 snaps Aaron Rodgers didn’t play during the 2020 season. Love’s debut gives fans a sense of what the Packers have as a quarterback behind Rodgers as the two sides head for an inevitable split. off-season in 2022. Below is the full schedule for all games in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, plus live scores, streaming and TV information. LAKE:Watch select NFL preseason games with fuboTV (7-day free trial) NFL Preseason Schedule Week 1: What Games Are Today? Here’s the full schedule for Thursday’s NFL preseason games and how to watch them live. Thursday 12 Aug Game Time (ET) Channel Patriots vs Washington 7:30 pm NFL Network, WBZ, WRC Eagles vs. Steelers 7:30 pm WCAU, KDKA How To Watch NFL Preseason Games NFL Network will broadcast 23 of the NFL’s preseason games live in 2021. That’s nearly half of the 49 games, and the station will air the remaining 26 as reruns during the preseason. Meanwhile, ESPN will air two prime-time preseason games, while CBS and NBC will get one each. Fox also showed one preseason game, the 2021 Hall of Fame Game. Games are also broadcast locally so fans can watch their favorite teams regionally.NFL Game Pass available for $99.99 offers live access to every preseason game, as well as replays of every game. The 27 games on NBC, CBS and NFL Network can also be streamed live with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. STANDARD FANTASY RANK AGREEMENT 2021:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker | Top 200 NFL Preseason Schedule 2021 Note: National television broadcasts are in bold. Thursday 12 Aug Game Time (ET) Channel Patriots vs Washington 7:30 pm NFL Network, WBZ, WRC Eagles vs. Steelers 7:30 pm WCAU, KDKA Friday 13 Aug. Game Time (ET) Channel Falcons vs. Titans 7 p.m. WUPA, WKRN Lions vs Bills 7 p.m. NFL Network, WJBK, WKBW Cardinals vs Cowboys 10 p.m. NFL network, KPNX, KTVT Saturday 14 Aug. Game Time (ET) Channel Bears vs Dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon NFL Network, WFLD, WFOR Vikings vs Broncos 4 p.m. NFL Network, KMSP, KTVD Raven vs Saints 7 p.m. WBAL, WVUE Jaguars vs Browns 7 p.m. NFL Network, WJAX, WEWS giants vs. jets 7:30 pm WNBC Buccaneers vs Bengals 7:30 pm WRSP, WFTV, WKRC packers vs. Texans 8 pm WTMJ, KTRK 49ers vs. Chiefs 8:30 in the evening KPIX, KCTV Raiders vs Seahawks 9 o’clock in the evening KTVU, KING Rams vs Chargers 10 p.m. NFL Network, KCBS, KABC sunday 15 aug Game Time (ET) Channel Colts vs. Panthers 1 o’clock in the afternoon NFL Network, WXIN, WSOC NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2 Thursday 19 Aug Game Time (ET) Channel Eagles vs Patriots 7:30 pm NFL Network, WCAU, WBZ Friday 20 Aug Game Time (ET) Channel Cardinals vs Chiefs 8 pm ESPN, KPNX, KCTV,fuboTV Washington vs. Bengal 8 pm NFL Network, WRC, WKRC Saturday 21 Aug Game Time (ET) Channel Bears vs Bills 1 o’clock in the afternoon NFL Network, WFLD, WKBW packers vs. jets 4:25 PM NFL Network, WTMJ, WNBC Panthers vs. Ravens 7 p.m. WSOC, WBAL Dolphins vs Falcons 7 p.m. WFOR, WOPA Steelers vs. Lions 7:30 pm NFL Network, KDKA, WJBK Buccaneers vs. Titans 7:30 pm WTSP, WFTV, WKRN Cowboys vs Texans 8 pm KTVT, KTRK Vikings vs Colts 8 pm KMSP, WXIN Rams vs Raiders 10 p.m. NFL Network, KCBS, KTVU Seahawks vs. Broncos 10 p.m. KING, KTVD Sunday 22 Aug Game Time (ET) Channel browns vs. Giants 1 o’clock in the afternoon NFL Network, KTVD, WNBC Chargers vs 49ers 7:30 pm NFL Network, KABC, KPIX Monday Aug 23 Game Time (ET) Channel Saints vs Jaguars 8 pm ESPN, WVUE, WJAX,fuboTV IYER: NFL General Managers Ranking of 1-32 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3 Friday 27 Aug. Game Time (ET) Channel Lions vs Foals 7 p.m. WJBK, WXIN Panthers vs Steelers 7:30 pm WSOC, KDKA jets vs. Eagles 7:30 pm WCAU, WNBC chiefs vs. Vikings 8 pm NFL Network, KCTV, KMSP Saturday 28 Aug. Game Time (ET) Channel Bills vs Packers 1 o’clock in the afternoon NFL Network, WKBW, WTMJ Washington vs. Ravens 6:00 PM WRC, WBAL Titans vs Bears 7 p.m. NFL Network, WKRN, WFLD Texans vs Corsairs 8 pm KTRK, WRSP, WFTV Saints vs Cardinals 8 pm WVUE, KPNX Broncos vs Rams 9:05 p.m. KTVD, KCBS Seahawks vs Chargers 10 p.m. NFL Network, KING, KABC Sunday 29 Aug. Game Time (ET) Channel Cowboys vs Jaguars 1 o’clock in the afternoon NFL Network, KTVT, WJAX Bengal vs Dolphins 4 p.m. CBS, WKRC, WFOR,fuboTV 49ers vs Raiders 4 p.m. NFL Network, KPIX, KTVU Giants vs Patriots 6:00 PM NFL Network, WNBC, WBZ Falcons vs. browns 8 pm NBC, WOPA, WEWS, fuboTV

