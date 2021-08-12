Connect with us

NFL Preseason Schedule Week 1: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today

The 2021 Hall of Fame Game marked the return of preseason football after a COVID-related hiatus in 2020. Now it continues into week 1 of the preseason, and NFL fans will focus on the league’s talented young quarterbacks.

Week 1 of the preseason is always about the rookies, and 2021 is no exception. Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, including three who entered the draft consecutively. All five rookies will make their preseason debuts and any fanbase with a first-round quarterback, the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers, Bears and Patriots will be keeping a close eye on their debut.

Mac Jones gets his first chance to impress as the Patriots play against Washington on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance are all playing on Saturday. Of those games, the Bears vs. Dolphins game with Fields and Tua Tagovailoa and the Jaguars vs. Browns game featuring the Lawrence, Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow triumvirate are the “marquee matchups” from Week 1 of the preseason (if such a thing exists).

Additionally, Packers fans will keep a close eye on Jordan Love during his Saturday afternoon game with the Texans. Love was a first choice in 2020, but the Green Bay stalwarts haven’t seen him in action yet. The 2020 preseason was canceled and Tim Boyle played all 22 snaps Aaron Rodgers didn’t play during the 2020 season. Love’s debut gives fans a sense of what the Packers have as a quarterback behind Rodgers as the two sides head for an inevitable split. off-season in 2022.

Below is the full schedule for all games in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, plus live scores, streaming and TV information.

Watch select NFL preseason games with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NFL Preseason Schedule Week 1: What Games Are Today?

Here’s the full schedule for Thursday’s NFL preseason games and how to watch them live.

Thursday 12 Aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
Patriots vs Washington7:30 pmNFL Network, WBZ, WRC
Eagles vs. Steelers7:30 pmWCAU, KDKA

How To Watch NFL Preseason Games

NFL Network will broadcast 23 of the NFL’s preseason games live in 2021. That’s nearly half of the 49 games, and the station will air the remaining 26 as reruns during the preseason. Meanwhile, ESPN will air two prime-time preseason games, while CBS and NBC will get one each. Fox also showed one preseason game, the 2021 Hall of Fame Game.

Games are also broadcast locally so fans can watch their favorite teams regionally.NFL Game Pass available for $99.99 offers live access to every preseason game, as well as replays of every game.

The 27 games on NBC, CBS and NFL Network can also be streamed live with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

STANDARD FANTASY RANK AGREEMENT 2021:
Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker | Top 200

NFL Preseason Schedule 2021

Note: National television broadcasts are in bold.

Thursday 12 Aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
Patriots vs Washington7:30 pmNFL Network, WBZ, WRC
Eagles vs. Steelers7:30 pmWCAU, KDKA

Friday 13 Aug.

GameTime (ET)Channel
Falcons vs. Titans7 p.m.WUPA, WKRN
Lions vs Bills7 p.m.NFL Network, WJBK, WKBW
Cardinals vs Cowboys10 p.m.NFL network, KPNX, KTVT

Saturday 14 Aug.

GameTime (ET)Channel
Bears vs Dolphins1 o’clock in the afternoonNFL Network, WFLD, WFOR
Vikings vs Broncos4 p.m.NFL Network, KMSP, KTVD
Raven vs Saints7 p.m.WBAL, WVUE
Jaguars vs Browns7 p.m.NFL Network, WJAX, WEWS
giants vs. jets7:30 pmWNBC
Buccaneers vs Bengals7:30 pmWRSP, WFTV, WKRC
packers vs. Texans8 pmWTMJ, KTRK
49ers vs. Chiefs8:30 in the eveningKPIX, KCTV
Raiders vs Seahawks9 o’clock in the eveningKTVU, KING
Rams vs Chargers10 p.m.NFL Network, KCBS, KABC

sunday 15 aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
Colts vs. Panthers1 o’clock in the afternoonNFL Network, WXIN, WSOC

NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 2

Thursday 19 Aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
Eagles vs Patriots7:30 pmNFL Network, WCAU, WBZ

Friday 20 Aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
Cardinals vs Chiefs8 pmESPN, KPNX, KCTV,fuboTV
Washington vs. Bengal8 pmNFL Network, WRC, WKRC

Saturday 21 Aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
Bears vs Bills1 o’clock in the afternoonNFL Network, WFLD, WKBW
packers vs. jets4:25 PMNFL Network, WTMJ, WNBC
Panthers vs. Ravens7 p.m.WSOC, WBAL
Dolphins vs Falcons7 p.m.WFOR, WOPA
Steelers vs. Lions7:30 pmNFL Network, KDKA, WJBK
Buccaneers vs. Titans7:30 pmWTSP, WFTV, WKRN
Cowboys vs Texans8 pmKTVT, KTRK
Vikings vs Colts8 pmKMSP, WXIN
Rams vs Raiders10 p.m.NFL Network, KCBS, KTVU
Seahawks vs. Broncos10 p.m.KING, KTVD

Sunday 22 Aug

GameTime (ET)Channel
browns vs. Giants1 o’clock in the afternoonNFL Network, KTVD, WNBC
Chargers vs 49ers7:30 pmNFL Network, KABC, KPIX

Monday Aug 23

GameTime (ET)Channel
Saints vs Jaguars8 pmESPN, WVUE, WJAX,fuboTV

NFL General Managers Ranking of 1-32

NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3

Friday 27 Aug.

GameTime (ET)Channel
Lions vs Foals7 p.m.WJBK, WXIN
Panthers vs Steelers7:30 pmWSOC, KDKA
jets vs. Eagles7:30 pmWCAU, WNBC
chiefs vs. Vikings8 pmNFL Network, KCTV, KMSP

Saturday 28 Aug.

GameTime (ET)Channel
Bills vs Packers1 o’clock in the afternoonNFL Network, WKBW, WTMJ
Washington vs. Ravens6:00 PMWRC, WBAL
Titans vs Bears7 p.m.NFL Network, WKRN, WFLD
Texans vs Corsairs8 pmKTRK, WRSP, WFTV
Saints vs Cardinals8 pmWVUE, KPNX
Broncos vs Rams9:05 p.m.KTVD, KCBS
Seahawks vs Chargers10 p.m.NFL Network, KING, KABC

Sunday 29 Aug.

GameTime (ET)Channel
Cowboys vs Jaguars1 o’clock in the afternoonNFL Network, KTVT, WJAX
Bengal vs Dolphins4 p.m.CBS, WKRC, WFOR,fuboTV
49ers vs Raiders4 p.m.NFL Network, KPIX, KTVU
Giants vs Patriots6:00 PMNFL Network, WNBC, WBZ
Falcons vs. browns8 pmNBC, WOPA, WEWS, fuboTV

