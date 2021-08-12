Canzano: Pressure on Oregon Ducks? New. The Ohio States season to kick off

I recently spoke to a colleague of mine who covers the Ohio state football program and he said the Buckeyes are very concerned.

Brace yourself for the horror.

The kick game.

It turns out the Ohio States freshman kicker missed a few field goals in the spring game. He netted only one successful field goal all last season. The Buckeyes were so concerned that they went to the transfer portal and brought in a graduate transfer frog from North Carolina. The whole affair has sparked some fear in the event that Oregon plays the Buckeyes close by in Columbus on September 11.

Talk about problems with football in the first world.

I want to giggle at the absurdity of it. But I wonder if what Oregon has here is a chance to make the state of Ohio uncomfortable in a way it hasn’t been lately. Havent lost a regular-season game under head coach Ryan Day. They really haven’t even been challenged. Hes officially 23-2 overall with his only losses coming to Clemson and Alabama in bowl season.

I’ve thought a lot about that. I wonder if Day did that too. Because in his 25 games as acting head coach in Columbus, he never felt uneasy in the months of September, October or November. In fact, during his tenure as head coach, Ohio State has played in only one regular-season game decided by a touchdown or less — a seven-point win at home to Indiana last season. In that game, the Hoosiers trailed 28-7 at halftime and came back to make it a loss.

The Buckeyes Worried?

Oregon needs to make sure it matters on September 11.

Not just because the Buckeyes are concerned there. But because no one really knows how the entire Ohio program, top to bottom, will react to endangering the season in week two against a Pac-12 opponent. There are no more moral victories for Oregon. The Ducks have to beat the state of Ohio. It was the whole face of Mario Cristobal at the conference media day in Hollywood.

I never lie to myself, Cristobal told me. I just love the way this team works. I like the way it comes together, the way it excites, the way they pushed each other and the way they allowed us to push them. Conflict and adversity are part of football, part of life.

I’m excited.

When Cristobal was hired, I wrote that he would take the Ducks to the College Football Playoff within his first five seasons. He sniffs around as that marker approaches. Hes addressed his biggest early nitpick — game management — by hiring offensive (Joe Moorhead) and defensive (Tim DeRuyter) coordinators who have previously served as head coaches. Cristobals’ exes (Marcus Arroyo and Andy Avalos) had no in-game experience as program CEO. I like that he has been willing to make improvements.

Former Oregon Offensive Nick Cody gave me an interesting point this week. He played ten years ago on a team that challenged Auburn for the national title under Chip Kelly. Cody pointed out that Oregons offensive line in that national title game stack would be driven by Cristobals current line. Only Mark Asper, who went 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds, could have played on Ducks’ current offensive line.

The guys Oregon has now, Cody said, would attack us.

I spoke in person a few weeks ago with one of the new guys, center Alex Forsyth. He said it was a blessing to be on a program with a head coach who was himself a former offensive lineman. Forsyth told me that Cristobal always seems to find his way in the attacking lines.

We have a lot of people who have invested in improving the O-line, he said.

When I talk to a quarterback or running back or receiver off-season, I ask them what game they would like to see in a game. Their eyes are always dancing. They don’t have to think. They blurt it out right away. Since Oregon’s offensive line is the face of the franchise, I first asked one of the big boys ahead of time what he would like to see in the game.

Forsyth’s eyes widened.

I like the inside zone the most, he said. It gets muddy and bloody there. That’s nice.

Oregon has the season opener against Fresno State. Then it’s Columbus for a game we’ve all been waiting for over a year to see played. Still, I don’t think there’s any pressure on the Ducks. They have nothing to lose and everything to gain. No one picks them to win on the road against a Day-coached operation at Ohio State. But I keep looking at the Buckeyes regular season schedule and there just isn’t another test for them anywhere except the game against the Ducks.

My sportswriter colleague in Columbus, Joey Kaufman, told me that Oregon is the biggest game on the schedule for the Buckeyes.

Read: It’s the scariest game. Because if you lose it at home, Ohio State is on the outside of the playoff for the first time in Days, looking in. They can scratch and back out. But nobody in Columbus wants to be in that position with this roster.

The kick game?

I’m sure the state of Ohio is working on it. But I just like that the Buckeyes are concerned about something that would only matter in a pinch. Their young kicker scored a couple of field goals in the spring. Day immediately started looking for a backup plan with more experience. Oregon needs to make that important.

