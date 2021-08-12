2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper Team: Deep League Goals, Underrated Players in Rankings

Finding sleepers in fantasy football drafts is one of the main reasons for everyone on draft day, but most sleeper lists contain many of the same names. However, diving deeper into lotto tickets that probably won’t even be selected in redesigned leagues is another key to success, especially if you’re playing in particularly deep leagues (too big rosters, 14 or 16 teams). In deep leagues, you have no choice but to keep a close eye on these under-the-radar players who may not even be ranked on your cheat sheet. It’s smart to target these undervalued assets if you absolutely want to get the most bang for your buck.

This brings us to our Deep Sleeper Team 2021. Below, we’ll highlight potentially valuable lotto tickets at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. If you find that you have holes in any of these spots after your fantasy design is over, this list is especially important to you. Add them to your watchlists and see if they get opportunities early. Some of these guys may be inactive at week 1; others may not get off the couch. That’s OK. It’s a long season, and if you’re a deep league, hundreds of players will be cycled in and out of the rosters throughout the year. You might as well start the revolving door early with your last one or two roster spots.

2021 Fantasy Football All Deep Sleeper Team

quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos

Depending on the size of your competition, Bridgewater probably won’t even be selected in your drafts (unless it’s a deep superflex/two-QB competition). However, he has a realistic path to becoming Denver’s starter early in the year. Drew Lock will have a short leash this year and Bridgewater has shown to be able to at least pull off an attack that resembles efficiency. Through playerprofiler.comBridgewater was number 1 in the accuracy rating position last year. With all the weapons in the Mile High City, the Broncos can choose to hand over the keys to Bridgewater to easily facilitate the ball. In 2020, Bridgewater finished 19th among quarterbacks in total fantasy points. That’s not flashy, of course, but at its current price, it’s worthy of some deep competition.

Honorable Mention: Taylor Heinicke, Washington

To run

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

The 49ers are notorious for their running back by committee approach, and Mitchell could benefit greatly from it. He rushed for 3,267 yards and 41 touchdowns during his college career at Louisiana Lafayette. In the backfield of the 49ers, it seems it only takes a good week of practice or a coin to be rewarded with a respectable number of carries. Of course he won’t start from week to week, at least not right away, but he’s worth keeping an eye on in deep leagues. Given Raheem Mostert’s injury history, Wayne Gallman’s mediocrity and Trey Sermon’s inexperience, you never know when Mitchell’s week to shine, making him especially valuable in deep best ball competitions.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots

Stevenson is in a similar situation to Mitchell. How often do we see the Patriots running back out of nowhere, even after he’s produced solid fantasy outings? Quite often. Stevenson was also a fourth round pick, relatively high for a ‘low shot’. Don’t expect him to ever become a workhorse as he wasn’t even that in Oklahoma, but New England isn’t afraid to roll out a huge number of backs every week. Given his size (6-0, 229 pounds), he could at least be a threat around the goal line if Bill Belichick changes his usual approach to “redshirting” rookie backs.

Honorable Mention: Darryton Evans, Titans

Wide receiver

Josh Palmer, Chargers

Palmer’s third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft came as a surprise to many, but it’s a good indication of how the Chargers front office sees him. Other than Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, no other Charger WR looks as impressive, which is why they made Palmer a priority. Palmer’s collegiate numbers (99 catches, 1,514 yards, seven receiving touchdowns) shouldn’t surprise anyone, but considering the horrendous Tennessee passing attack he played in, his production was respectable. Being tied to a promising young stud in Justin Herbert bodes well for his early career opportunities. Keep him on your watchlist early in the season in shallower leagues and pick him up late in deeply rewritten leagues and dynastic leagues.

Bryan Edwards, Raiders

Edwards turns attention to Raiders training camp and is poised for a potential breakthrough in 2021. While the comparisons to Terrell Owens and Randy Moss are a bit extreme, it does have an alpha WR profile that John Brown and Henry Ruggs III just don’t have. Other than Darren Waller, no pass catcher in Las Vegas is guaranteed to receive a large number of targets. Edwards has the opportunity to be Derek Carr’s second option. In 2016, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree both finished the season as top-12 fantasy wide receivers in standard formats, proving that Carr can produce two fantasy studs. However, don’t be surprised if Edwards starts the season slow. The first six games of their season are against the Ravens, Steelers, Dolphins, Chargers, Bears and Broncos – a death row for a passing attack. If he impresses on this piece, you know he’s the real deal.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

The Lions have a new quarterback and three new wide receivers, so there’s clearly no supposed target share. This season, they are tasked with replacing more than 400 porters and receptions. You read that right. Like Edwards, St. Brown’s main competitor for goals will be in the tight spot with TJ Hockenson. Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Ceaphus are currently listed as starting wideouts for the Lions, but are we really worried those guys will keep St. Brown on the bench? Each of the four could realistically file a claim as the No. 1 WR in the offense. Yes, Jared Goff is hard to trust, but that hasn’t stopped Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, or Brandin Cooks from being valuable fantasy assets.

Honorable Mention: Byron Pringle, heads; Tutu Atwell, Rams

Tight ending

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts

After being irrelevant in the receiving game during his first two seasons in the NFL (15 catches, 226 yards), Alie-Cox showed a bit of what he can do last year (31 catches, 394 yards). Remember, when he went to the NFL, he hadn’t played organized football since his freshman year of high school. Instead, he played basketball at VCU. Per PlayerProfiler.comLast season, Allie-Cox ranked first in yards per target, fourth in yards per route, and third in actual catch rate (divides total catches by total catchable targets). He was one of the most efficient tight ends and a bigger role in the passing game could mean fantasy relevance. At the end, relevance is the most we can deeply hope for. We know Carson Wentz likes to throw at TEs from his time in Philadelphia (especially when Colts coach Frank Reich was his offensive coordinator), so maybe Big MAC can finally break through.

Honorable Mention: Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos