Eight Gophers Earn Academic All-America Honors for TF/XC

MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota Thursday morning led all Division I programs with eight track & field and cross country CoSIDA Academic All-America awards, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Alec Basten and Bethany Haso led the way with First Team honors as both Gophers earned their second consecutive Academic All-America honors. Teddy Frid followed by the earnings of the second team while Owen Hoeft , Abby Kohut-Jackson , Val Larson , Caleb Siekmeier and Amira Young were voted for the third team.

As a department, the University of Minnesota closed the 2020-21 academic year with 15 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and 33 CoSIDA Academic All-District honorees, both numbers standing as school records for the Maroon & Gold.

Recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance in competition and in the classroom, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve with at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution to be nominated for CoSIDA Academic All-District and CoSIDA Academic All-America. CoSIDA members vote for the nominees throughout the year.

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Basten earned his second Academic All-America nod and fourth Academic All-District award this year. The four-time All-American was the 2021 Big Ten champion and the 2021 NCAA runner-up in the 3,000-meter steeplechase before finishing 10th in the event at the 2021 US Olympic Trials. The two-time All-Big Ten roster holds four Gophers records: the 3,000m indoor, the 5,000m outdoor, the 3,000m steeplechase and the 8K in cross country. The 2021 NCAA Indoor Elite 90 Award winner is also an eight-time Academic All-Big Ten roster and an eight-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Born in Alexandria, Minnesota, Hasz is now a two-time Academic All-American and a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. A five-time All-American between athletics and cross country, she is the first Gopher to win the honors in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in one year. The two-time NCAA Midwest Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year is a seven-time All-Big Ten pick and was named Big Ten Athlete of the Year (indoor) in 2021 and 2020 Big Ten Athlete of the Year (cross country) . Hasz, the owner of four Gophers records, was the 2020 Big Ten cross-country champion before adding conference crowns in the 3,000m indoor and 10,000m outdoor. The 2021 NCAA Indoor Elite 90 Award winner is also an eight-time Academic All-Big Ten roster and an eight-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Born in South St. Paul, Minn., Frid is a two-time Division I All-American for the Maroon & Gold (once in the heptathlon and once in the decathlon) as well as a two-time Division II All-American. American at Sioux Falls before joining the Gophers. The multi-eventer is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Born in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Hoeft earned All-America honors in the distance medley relay in 2020 and concluded his 2021 campaign as the Big Ten champion and a First Team All-Big Ten choice in the mile. The second-generation Gopher is an eight-time Academic All-Big Ten roster and six-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Born in Huxley, Iowa, Kohut-Jackson is an eight-time Academic All-Big Ten roster and an eight-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She earned second-team All-America honors in 2021 and was the NCAA Midwest Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Kohut-Jackson, a three-time All-Big Ten pick, won two Big Ten titles in 2021 in the indoor distance medley relay and the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She also holds school records in both events. She finished her season in 19th place in the steeplechase at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Born in DeForest, Wisconsin, Larson is a three-time All-American and six-time All-Big Ten honoree. She won three Big Ten titles in 2021: the indoor 4×400 meter relay, the indoor distance medley relay and the outdoor 4×400 meter relay. Larson also co-owns the University of Minnesota record for the outdoor 4×400-meter relay. She is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten roster and a four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Born in Mahtomedi, Minnesota, Siekmeier is a two-time All-America roster for the Gophers in weight throwing, including first-team honors in 2021. The second-generation “U” pitcher earned a pair of second-team All-America accolades. Big Ten in weight and discus throws in 2021. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Young earned two All-America honors in 2021 for first team in the 200-meter indoor and second team in the 60-meter indoor. She was named the 2021 Big Ten Athlete of the Championships (indoors) after winning both the 200m and 60m titles. The four-time All-Big Ten roster is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honor. She also holds school records in the 200m indoor, 200m outdoor and 100m outdoor.

2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Squads (15 New School Record)