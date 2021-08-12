Practice report football autumn camp





NORFOLK, Va. The Old Dominion football team is six training sessions in and head coach Ricky Rahne loves where the team is now at this point of fall camp. “We are where we need to be. We are much further ahead of our sixth day a year ago at this time and also ahead of our sixth practice in the spring,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. “That’s what you’re trying to achieve. That every year, when you get to the same point, you’re better than the year before. Practice is our yardstick. That’s how we measure ourselves. How we are doing and executing the little things in the practice and now we are where we need to be.” Due to NCAA rules, the Monarchs wore helmets, shorts, and jerseys for the first two days. ODU added shoulder pads for practice three, four and five, and were full pads on day six. With the first fully padded drill of fall camp, came full tackle drills. “I’m incredibly impressed with how we run to football and close the space. I thought we handled it really well,” Rahne said. “When we need a pass rush we have some guys who can get it. I know how important that is and the coaches are doing a really good job of getting that going. It starts with reporting and those guys are making them old enough to get to the second and third readings, which will allow us to get to the quarterback.” The offense has also had its moments against the defence, especially on the ground. “Offensively, we continue to show that we can run the football. We have done much better by completing passes and playing against various defenses. Our quarterbacks and wide receivers see the field better.” The Monarchs will continue their camp for the next two weeks as they prepare for Wake Forest on Friday, September 3 in Winston-Salem. ODU hosts Hampton in the home opener on Saturday, September 11. Season tickets are currently on sale. Fans can go towww.ynottix.comor call the ticket office at 757-683-4444.

