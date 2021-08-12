Recent Match Report – Supercharger vs Originals 26th Match 2021





Report Kate Cross takes three early wickets to pin back Covid-depleted Superchargers

Manchester Originals 127 for 2 (Lee 68) beat Northern Superchargers 126 for 5 (Wolvaardt 75*, Cross 3-19) Lizelle Lee shot Manchester Originals to an eight-wicket victory at Headingley to dent Northern Superchargers’ hopes of reaching the 100 women’s knockout stages. The Originals opener hit a quick 68 to help the visitors reach their goal of 127 with 14 balls left after captain Kate Cross took the lead by taking three wickets. Lee’s innings meant a stunning unbeaten 75 from compatriot Laura Wolvaardt – who single-handedly helped Superchargers set a competitive total – was in vain. Superchargers are second in the table with one game left, tied on points with Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles, who now both have a game in their hand. Lee led the way as Originals set a blistering pace in the Powerplay, breaking 11 boundaries to reach 50 without a loss after 25 balls, the highest Powerplay score of the Women’s Hundred to date. Emma Lamb fell to 10 shortly after, well caught by Wolvaardt on Linsey Smith, but Lee carried on imperiously. She reached 52 from 27 balls, before crushing the first six of the match, and along with compatriot Mignon du Preez reduced the 50 ball target from 40 to 40. Superchargers made the key breakthrough with 29 balls left when Lee was caught on the boundary by Wolvaardt at Kalea Moore, falling for 68 from 40 balls with 13 fours and one six – with Originals taking 25 from 29 deliveries. But du Preez took the baton and hit ball 77 for six to ease the nerves as she finished at 24 to see the Originals go home. After winning the toss, Originals captain Cross led the charge with the ball – taking three wickets while Superchargers set the lowest Powerplay score of the Hundred of 16 for 4 for women. Laura Wolvaardt continues after her unbeaten half century Getty Images Cross had caught Lauren Winfield-Hill behind the third ball before Hannah Jones took the main wicket from tournament top scorer Jemimah Rodrigues, brilliantly stumped by Ellie Threlkeld for seven. The Originals skipper returned to bowl a set of 10 balls, firing Alice Davidson-Richards and Bess Heath without conceding a single point, leaving Superchargers four behind. Three consecutive borders stopped the slump as Wolvaardt and Sterre Kalis patiently began rebuilding, with the hosts’ total of 55 balls exceeding 50. Kalis was out for 19 to end a useful score of 38 runs, but Superchargers finished strong by taking 72 runs from the remaining 31 balls. Wolvaardt starred, passing 50 of 44 balls before crushing 20 of the last five to finish with 75 of 51. Superchargers were left without three players after one team member’s positive test forced two other players into self-isolation. The Originals, meanwhile, once again missed the injured Harmanpreet Kaur, who will return to India to spend time with her family ahead of the national team’s series against Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/the-hundred-women-s-competition-2021-1252659/northern-superchargers-women-vs-manchester-originals-women-26th-match-1252725/match-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos