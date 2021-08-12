Chicago Bears Plan to Let Justin Fields Watch Long vs. Miami





LAKE FOREST, Illinois — Look for a hefty dose of Justin Fields on Saturday. Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Thursday that Fields, currently Chicago’s second quarterback, will see plenty of action in the team’s preseason debut against the Miami Dolphins. He could even play in the fourth quarter. “For Justin, sure [he’ll play] after halftime,” Nagy said before the Bears and Dolphins held a joint training session. “The mentality involved in this is that he’s going to get a lot of reps. Will that get him into the fourth quarter? Maybe. … The more reps we can get him now, the better. It’ll only help him.”

1 Related Fields has worked primarily with second-rate skill position players since the camp opened in late July. However, Nagy left open the possibility that Fields, the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, would take some snaps with members of Chicago’s first-team strike on Saturday, when he replaces veteran Andy Dalton, who is slated to play no more than one or two. two series against Miami. “That could happen,” Nagy said. “I’d love to see that happen. Again, it just depends on what happens on that first ride with Andy and some of those guys. I’d say there’s a good possibility that could happen. There could be a It’s time we put him in and it’s just a guy like Darnell Mooney isn’t there but some of the others are But there could be one or two plays that Mooney is in It’s a feeling thing This whole preseason is going to be a feeling thing.” The Bears want Fields to play as much as possible for the next two weeks, but in a safe way. “The goal of number 1 is to get him as many reps as possible,” Nagy said. “Then we as a staff need to be able to understand and feel the opponent we’re playing, the matchups they’re having against us, where that is. Because we want to be smart. We don’t want to get into a situation where one of these guys — not just Justin — that could be any position, but if you look at the quarterback spot, there’s that balance. “We have to be able to evaluate. The only way you can evaluate is by doing things you want to perform. It just can’t be a set schedule or play all the time. It’s not fair to the attack. I feel like that with our coaches we’ll be able to do that we can come up with some things and give him a chance I just want him — all those guys, same thing with Andy, I want him and Nick [Foles] and Justin to just go out and lead that offense. Don’t worry about making mistakes. That’s going to happen. Just play football. And if you just do that and you’re the leader of that team and you score touchdowns, then we’re all happy.”

