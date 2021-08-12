Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis retires due to hip injury





Slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a career in which he became one of baseball’s most prodigious home run hitters before his production plummeted due to injury problems during his final seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Davis, 35, would miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing surgery in May to repair the labrum in his left hip. He hadn’t played since Baltimore’s opening spring training game in February. “After a long time with my injury and recent hip surgery, I have informed the Orioles of my decision to retire today,” Davis said in a statement from the team. “I want to thank the Orioles Partnership Group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches. … Thank you all for the many memories I will cherish forever.” Next year was the final season of Davis’ seven-year $161 million contract. Davis led the majors with 53 home runs in 2013 and 47 in 2015. He will finish his career with 295 in 13 seasons with the Orioles and Texas Rangers. “The Orioles support Chris Davis as he retires from baseball today,” the team said in a statement. “We thank Chris for his 11 years of dedicated service to the club, Orioles fans and the Baltimore community.” A powerful left-handed batter at 6-foot-4, Davis was a pivotal part of Baltimore’s best run since the 1990s. He helped the Orioles reach the postseason in 2012, 2014 and 2016, though he didn’t make the playoffs in 2014, when the team reached the American League Championship Series. Davis was banned from 25 games late in that 2014 season because he tested positive for Adderall, a banned amphetamine. He later said he had been previously diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and had been granted a therapeutic use waiver for Adderall, but he did not have the waiver in 2014. Davis’ free-swinging ways could lead to high home runs and strikeout totals and low batting averages. He hit .196 with 26 home runs in 2014 and .221 with 38 home runs and a Major League-leading 219 strikeouts in 2016 – the first year of his big contract. After that, his numbers dropped rapidly, along with the team’s fortune. He hit .168 in 2018 and went 0-for-54 in 2019. Davis hit .115 over 52 at bats last year and was twice on the injured list with knee problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32008255/baltimore-orioles-chris-davis-retires-citing-hip-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos