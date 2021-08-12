Florida State Tabbed 2021 ACC Womens Soccer Preseason Favorite





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com)Florida State has been named the preseason favorite by the league’s head coaches to win the 2021 ACC women’s soccer title. The Seminoles, who advanced to their 11th NCAA Womens Soccer College Cup and played for the national championship last season, received 11 votes for first place and racked up 167 points. North Carolina collected two first-place votes and 155 points to finish second in the ballot, while Virginia earned 148 points and one first-place vote to take third. Duke and Clemson round out the top five with 129 and 124 points, respectively. Notre Dame was sixth with 104 points, while Virginia Tech was seventh (85). Louisville, Wake Forest and NC State were separated by only six points, with the Cardinals finishing eighth (77), followed by the Demon Deacons (72) and Wolfpack (71). Pitt (57), Boston College (45), Syracuse (24) and Miami (16) round out the poll. Ten members of the preseason All-ACC team were named to one of the 2020 competition teams for all conferences, headlined by Florida States Jaelin Howell, the winner of the 2020-21 MAC Hermann Trophy Award (issued to the best player in college football) and ACC’s Midfielder of the Year, and Virginia’s Lia Godfrey, the conference’s Freshman of the Year. The fall season kicks off on Thursday, August 19 with 13 of the league teams in action. The conference game kicks off on Thursday, September 16, with Clemson hosting Pitt. The top six teams in the final standings advance to the ACC Championship, which begins on Sunday, October 31 with quarter-finals at campus locations. The Semifinals and Finals are scheduled for November 5 and 7 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Five ACC teams are among the top 10 in the Preseason United Soccer Top 25 Poll – the most of all conferences – with Florida State as the nation’s No. 1 team, followed by No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Virginia, No. 6 Duke and No. 7 Clemson. Poll of ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches 2021 Florida State – 167 (11 votes to first place)

North Carolina – 155 (2)

Virginia – 148 (1)

Duke – 129

Clemson – 124

Notre Dame – 104

Virginia Tech – 85

Louisville – 77

Awake Forest – 72

NC State – 71

Pitt – 57

Boston College – 45

Syracuse – 24

Miami – 16 All-ACC Women’s Soccer Team for 2021 Megan Bornkamp, ​​Clemson, So., M

Hensley Hancuff, Clemson, Sr., GK

Delaney Graham, Duke, Sr., D

Sophie Jones, Duke, Jr., M

Jaelin Howell, Florida State, Sr., M

Yujie Zhao, Florida State, Sr., M

Maycee Bell, North Carolina, Jr., DO

Rachel Jones, North Carolina, Sr., F/M

Amanda West, Pitt, So., F

Lia Godfrey, Virginia, So., M

Alexa Spaanstra, Virginia, Sr., F/M

