Sports
Rutgers football star-turned-kicker feels completely at home: my confidence is through the roof
Valentino Ambrosio couldn’t shake the thought. So he did something about it.
It was during the time when the Hale Center was still the Grand Central Terminal of Busch Campus, with five other programs in addition to Rutgers football. The tight spaces allowed Ambrosio, then a midfielder for the men’s soccer team, to bump into coach Nunzio Campanile with a message: he was interested in kicking for the Scarlet Knights.
Word worked his way to then-new head coach Greg Schiano, who spoke to Ambrosio and then got football coach Jim McElderry’s blessing. The transition became official. And a few months later, it became one of the highlights of the Rutgers revitalization in 2020.
Ambrosio kicked the field just before mid-season last fall, scoring nine-of-11 field goals — including the tying and game-winning kicks in the Maryland overtime win — in addition to 15-of-16 extra points. There is no waiting period to take the job this fall; Ambrosio has been the undisputed starter since the spring and he believes he took his craft to another level during training camp.
It’s like day and night, he said. I feel like my confidence is through the roof.
Ambrosio may have been a complete stranger to most Rutgers fans last fall, but the New Jersey football community knew him well. He generated a buzz at Roselle Park as a young player, stunned with long field goals in the first half of practice, then hopped in the car and drove up Route 24 to train with the Red Bulls Academy football team in Whippany. Ambrosio transitioned to Cranford as a junior, earning First Team All-State honors as a senior while playing for the Long Branch-based Cedar Stars Academy, where he did the double dive again—only this time with Parkway traffic thrown in.
Ambrosio was selected to kick in the 2018 North-South match, thinking it would be the end of his football journey. He had no football scholarship offers and a lot of interest in football after scoring 10 goals in 13 games for Cedar Stars. He spent a season with Fairleigh Dickinson and then moved on to Rutgers, playing in 18 games with 12 starts in 2019. And Ambrosio didn’t kick a football once in that span. But the urge remained. And when Schiano was rehired, he had to do something about it.
It was a difficult decision because I really wanted to be a professional footballer, said Ambrosio. But I felt I was also a talented kicker, and I decided to take that and try to make it.
Ambrosio consulted with his high school kicking coach — New Jersey specialist guru Pat Sempier — before approaching the football staff. He didn’t kick in the first three games last season, but made his Week 4 debut against Illinois. He missed the potential game winner a week later in Rutgers’ triple loss to Michigan, but Schiano stuck with him and there has been little doubt about his status ever since.
It’s clearly something I wanted. It’s the reason I did it. I wouldn’t have switched if those weren’t my goals. But they came earlier than I expected, and I took it as best I could, Ambrosio said. Now were here, and I’m excited for the future.
Rutgers has the gift of turning his specialists into folk heroes. Jeremy Ito will never have to buy a drink again in Middlesex County, Ryan Anderson remains the only First Team All-Big Ten roster in the history of the program and Adam Korsak is on his way to a serious candidacy for the university’s athletics hall of fame . And it’s not hard to imagine Ambrosio — a fiery man who says he and Schiano share an intensely competitive nature, along with a surname from the central casting of North Jersey — there one day with a big kick or three will come. Which he certainly intends to make.
That’s the biggest thing with being a kicker. Going out for the kick, telling yourself you’re going to get the kick, believing in yourself, he said. And I know that the coaches believe in me, and that also gives me a boost. When I go out, I never doubt. I’m going to give the kick.
James Kratch can be reached at: [email protected].
