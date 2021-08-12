Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera hits home run No. 499





Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career homerun on Wednesday-evening in the fifth inning of the Detroit Tigers’ 5-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Cabrera called in Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The homer got some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards and Cabrera gave a small pump from his right fist as the ball passed the wall in left midfield. He also had two basehits earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth. He grounded out in the ninth in his last at bat. 2 Related The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs this season. He hadn’t gone deep since August 3. The Tigers have one game left on this road trip, but Cabrera is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Thursday. Before the lineup’s release, Tigers manager AJ Hinch had said on Wednesday that Cabrera would continue to play, adding: “We really want him to hit it when he should hit it.” Hinch said on Thursday that he had reservations, noting that the first two games of this series were going to be long nights because of the rain. “Two rain-delayed games in the extreme heat,” said Hinch. “Of course there’s a part of making it to 500. I have no idea if it could happen today, but our fans, everyone in Detroit, I want them to be a part of it. I can get caught up in wanting it to be like this happens quickly I have no idea if it can happen via the homestand.’ The Tigers are home for six consecutive games after Thursday’s game. “Everyone was hoping he could do it in Detroit, but we’ll see what happens,” said teammate Jonathan Schoop. Cabrera, 38, is trying to become the 28th player in Major League history — and the first Venezuelan player — to hit 500 home runs. His production has declined considerably in recent seasons. He has not hit more than a dozen home runs since 2017. But Cabrera remains a star in Detroit as he chases this milestone and the 3,000 hit. He has up to 2,950 hits. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32005771/detroit-tigers-miguel-cabrera-hits-home-run-no-499 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos