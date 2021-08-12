Cody Bellinger home run, Dodgers bullpen lead rainy win over Phillies

Patience and perseverance proved virtuous in many ways for the Dodgers on Wednesday, beating the Phillies 8-2 in another wet and wild affair in Citizens Bank Park.

That’s four straight wins for the Dodgers, and four straight games scoring at least five runs, with 26 runs during that stretch.

One night after rain halted play for an hour, 44 minutes into the series opener, the rain fell a little earlier on Tuesday. The two teams got only two innings before the skies opened, continuing a series that includes all Dodgers games in the state so far this season.

Dodgers 2021 Games in Pennsylvania Date Opponent Rain delay Result Date Opponent Rain delay Result Tue June 8 pirates 0:30 W, 5-3 Wed June 9 pirates 1:10 W, 2-1 Thu 10 June pirates 1:15 W, 6-3 (8 innings) Tue 10 Aug Phillies 1:44 W, 5-0 wed 11 aug. Phillies 0:57 W, 8-2

Relatively speaking, the 57-minute delay on Wednesday night was shorter than the Dodgers are used to in Keystone State, nine minutes shorter than the average delay of the five games in Pennsylvania this season.

For what it’s worth Weather.com predicts a 2% chance of rain around game time on Thursday afternoon, so maybe the streak will end.

The pitching strategies varied on Wednesday, with Phillies manager Joe Girardi holding off starter Kyle Gibson and opting for a pair of relievers until the rain came. Dave Roberts, on the other hand, stayed with his starter and David Price had one of his most impressive outings of the year, given the circumstances.

Price threw 35 pitches in two scoreless innings before the rain delay and stayed in the game after about an hour from the mound.

The bullpen threw a lot yesterday, and I had to go out and give us a few more innings, Price said.

He threw a scoreless third base and caused a ground ball that could have been an inning-ending double play in the fourth if Trea Turner hadn’t knocked over a wet ball to first base, extending the frame. A double followed, then a single by Ronald Torreyes gave the Phillies their first two runs.

Two runs in four innings might not seem that great, especially considering he only triggered one swing and miss. But add in the weather interruption and the fact that Price has only pitched five or more innings twice this season, it was a welcome start. Especially given the current state of the Dodgers’ pitching staff, who need innings wherever they can find them in the coming weeks.

Price took off with a lead, thanks in large part to the first extra basehit of his career, an RBI double on Gibson in the top of the fourth which produced one of the biggest smiles you will ever see.

Hes got a two-game hitting streak, smiling Roberts said of Prices double.

That was the third run scored in the fourth inning. The first two came on one of the best at bats of the season. Cody Bellinger, who was in a terrible slump for most of the injury-ridden season, made a mistake on nine pitches from Gibson before moving to the other field and hitting one over the left field wall for the opening runs of the game.

If you have to zoom out to make sure all pitches fit in your browser window, you know it was a long at bat By MLB.com’s box score

I knew it was long, Bellinger said of the look of the 13-pitch plate, the longest of his career. We were both grinding. He made good throws and I just kept making them wrong. He left one in the middle of the plate that I got a good look at, and tried to put a good swing on it.

I thought it changed the game, said Roberts. They bring in their starter Gibson to get some length and finish the game, and that homer was a huge boost for us and kind of a back breaker for those guys.

For good measure, Bellinger had a 10-pitch at bat later in the game, then homered again in the ninth, this time with a towering shot down the right field line, just inside the foul-post.

He saw 38 pitches in five at bats on Wednesday and made an error on 19. Bellinger hit two balls on fair ground, and both left the park.

We need Belli to be Belli, Price said. To foul as many balls as him and then hit a two-run home run is a very good sign.

After hitting four home runs in his first 51 games of the season, Bellinger has hit four home runs in his last four games.

I feel stronger, I feel healthy, Bellinger said. That also helps you feel better on the board.

Philadelphia’s strategy of waiting to put in Gibson put him out by one more than Price, and the Dodgers scored six points from him. Three insurance runs came in the seventh, two thanks to a pair in unexpected positions.

Corey Seagers ground ball came under the glove of Alec Bohm, a third baseman who started his first game of the season at first base and Turner scored. A batter later, a pitch from Gibson found its way through the legs of catcher Andrew Knapps for a passed ball, bringing Max Muncy to the plate. Knapp entered the game in the second inning after All-Star catcher JT Realmuto pulled two foul tips off his mask.

What a relief

For the second night in a row, the bullpen registered more outs than the Dodgers starter, and for the second night in a row, LA relievers put outs. The Dodgers bullpen combined for 10 relief appearances and 10 scoreless innings in the first two games of the series, totaling five hits and four walks, striking out 17.

Effective relief by Brusdar Graterol, who retired all six batters he faced, gave him the win, and the insurance runs in the seventh gave him a second inning on the mound. In between, Graterol hit the majors for the first time ever. He jumped out, but more importantly, he was ready to swing out the gate.

Graterol gave up only one run in 9 innings in his last nine appearances, striking out nine (a 25 percent strikeout) and two walks.

Wednesday details

home runs: Cody Bellinger 2 (9)

WP Bursdar Graterol (3-0): 2 IP, 2 strikeouts

LP Kyle Gibson (8-4): 4 IP, 6 hits, 6 runs (3 earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

Next one

The day of an outing has a morning start in the west (10:05 a.m. PT, SportsNet LA). Mitch White will pitch most of the innings for the Dodgers on Thursday, either starting or following an opener. Closer-turned-starter Ranger Suarez starts on the mound for the Phillies.