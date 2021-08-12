Packers Practice Notebook, August 12: Kevin King, Kingsley Keke and four others return to practice





Good injury news: it’s hard to come by. However, the Packers got it today with the return of two starters in cornerback Kevin King and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who came into his own in the 2020 season. Today’s practice was those players’ last chance to get a real practice look before Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, although we’re not sure what the exact pitch count will look like for starters in that matchup. If you missed today’s practice, we’ve rounded up the pre- and post-practice pressers, what happened on the field, and all things Mike Smith. Pre-practice presser: head coach Matt LaFleur Everyone wants to know how seriously the Green Bay Packers are going to take the preseason this year. In previous preseasons, the Packers have the Los Angeles Rams approach to deter their key players from playing key snaps, even early in the preseason games. On Tuesday, LaFleur noted that Jordan Love would take the most quarterback snaps in the Texans game and that Kurt Benkert would see some playing time. Today, the Packers head coach stated, “Not much is being done about game planning.

Every year it seems as if the preseason becomes less important to the player evaluation process and joint training becomes more emphasised, as staffs who know each other can simulate more controlled reps over the course of the week. Next week, LaFleurs Packers will host a practice week with the New York Jets, which are led by Robert Saleh. LaFleur was Saleh’s best man at his wedding. Today, LaFleur claimed: There is no substitute for live-action. That’s why I like to train against other teams.

About the lack of a preseason from last year, LaFleur had this to say: It’s a little harder to catch guys from other teams when there’s not a lot of footage. He went on to note that being able to help hide players the league didn’t have much film about could have helped the strength of their practice squad in 2020. Exercise OLB coach Mike Smith rocks the corduroy #Packers hat straight out of today’s 70s. He says he wants his boys to go old-fashioned, get pissed at greatness. Leave us with: Let’s have a good day. Let’s have a look back day. He is a real gem. pic.twitter.com/hsWWmlSLB6 Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 12, 2021 Earlier in the summer, linebacker coach Mike Smith broke his tooth with pliers. Now he has a broken arm after falling from his children’s tree house. There is not a person on this earth that I would rather coach that room.

Cornerbacks Kevin King and Stanford Samuels, linebackers Kamal Martin and Isaiah McDuffie, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and wide receiver Chris Blair all returned to practice today. Here’s our article on King, Keke, and McDuffie coming off the non-football injury list.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazetteand Ryan Wood, running back Aaron Jones, receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Juwann Winfree, pass-rushers Rashan Gary and Randy Ramsey, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark were the six players missing from practice today. Kabion Ento, the converted wide receiver, has had some ups and downs lately. The cornerback was the highlight of Family Night, but had a tough day in the Packers’ final full-padded training session before the opening of the preseason. Ento is currently in the roster bubble and may need to start as a gunner or vice in special teams to make the 53-man squad.

According to ESPN’s Rob DemovskyThe Packers’ most recent release, pass-rusher Chauncey Rivers, did a great job in the backfield today.

Demovsky also noted that while the team currently only has one true long snapper on its roster (Hunter Bradley), that pass-rusher Tipa Galeai is the long snapper of the emergency teams. Could that be a signal that Galeai will not only be on the roster, but will also be active some game day? That’s something to look forward to this summer. If you want to stack some DFS players this preseason, a Jordan Love-Reggie Begelton combo might have some legs. Packers.coms Wes Hodkiewicz said they have incredible synergy.

Athletics Matt Schneidman noted that fresh off his knee rehab, Josiah Deguara saw playing time again with the starting offense. Aaron Rodgers could even be from one of them patented free games in practice, catching the defense with 12 on the field, and hit Deguara for a completion.

In a situational exercise, Matt LaFleur went one point behind for the win (a two-point conversion attempt) with 24 seconds left today. Perhaps the late game decision to score a field goal against Tampa Bay this year will linger, leading to a more aggressive approach to points. The Packers too tried a lateral play that saw receiver Randall Cobb pass the ball to current starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins in a final game play in their two-minute drill simulation. The Packers’ offense couldn’t go 38 yards on the game for the win.

Packers Reports Andy Herman noted that Kylin Hill was third pick with Aaron Jones out of practice. Should Jones not be playing against Houston, expect Hill to see the field on third downs early in the game. Post-practice pressers: tight end Dominique Dafney, offensive lineman Royce Newman, safety Henry Black and tight end Josiah Deguara When tight end Dominique Dafney was asked how he can train for special teams, he gave a very honest answer: You don’t, to be honest. Because special teams is a mindset, in my mind. It’s only eight reps per game, but you have to give absolutely everything you’ve got on each of those reps. This is in line with Matt LaFleurs’ comments yesterday, when he said: “Until you actually go out and go live, it’s hard to say now what the special teams unit is capable of right now. Offensive lineman Royce Newman told the world I’m not going to cut [his hair] until I am officially done with football. He later clarified that cutting the back of his hair does not count as cutting.

Special teams is a hot button topic as we head into Packers’ first game of the summer. Safety Henry Black noted the difference between last year’s unit and this year’s unit. Were more excited to go after it in special teams this year. Some tweaks here and there.

Tight end Josiah Deguara, who was activated a week ago after recovering from a knee injury in 2020, spoke about how he handled the first major injury of his career. He said, I think the mental side of rehabilitation is often downplayed. Obviously you’re physically grinding every day to get your knee right, but the mental side of being hurt and not being able to play the game, not being on the team that much, it certainly takes its toll.

