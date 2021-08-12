MLB’s ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game Brings Baseball To IowaExBulletin

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa on Thursday in the small town of Dyersville, where the 1989 film Field of dreams was shot dead.

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are playing tonight in a very unlikely location – amid the cornfields near what was the set for the “Field Of Dreams” movie in Dyersville, Iowa. It would be the first major league game ever played in the state. Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio has the story.

CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: You’ve probably heard the line, if you build it, they’ll be coming a lot since “Field Of Dreams” was released in 1989. But if you live in Iowa, you’ve probably heard this other quote from the movie even more so over the past 30 years. Kevin Costner’s character is on the baseball field he built on his farm when his father’s ghost asks him a question.

(SOUNDBITE FROM MOVIE, “FIELD OF DREAMS”)

DWIER BROWN: (As John Kinsella) Is this heaven?

KEVIN COSTNER: (As Ray Kinsella) It’s Iowa.

MASTERS: Tonight baseball fans will see a regular season game in this part of Iowa. The White Sox are the home team. Chris Marinak is Chief Operations and Strategy Officer for Major League Baseball. He says the game is part of MLB’s efforts to bring professional sports to different audiences. He says they looked at the original field as a possibility.

CHRIS MARINAK: It became clear pretty quickly that the original film field wouldn’t be suitable for something of the size we wanted to do. And so the good thing was that the property is a huge property and there is a lot of space, a lot of corn on the property. And so we had a chance to pick up some corn from another location on the property that was close to the original filming location.

MASTERS: Construction on the new baseball field began after the game was announced in 2019. It was supposed to be played last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. This time, Marinak says the players and staff are regularly tested. The new stadium can accommodate 8,000 people. That’s double the entire population of Dyersville. Zach Nothdorf runs a local brewery in town called Textile Brewing. He says there are only three hotels here, and rooms are fully booked, even 120 kilometers from the city. He expects to triple sales at his brewery. So how many times has he seen the movie?

ZACH NOTHDORF: Yeah, I’ve seen it more times than I care to admit. I actually saw it last night (laughter).

MASTERS: Nothdorf won’t be at the game, but attorney Alyssa Carlson from Dubuque will. She was one of the lucky few to get a few tickets in the lottery made available to Iowans last month.

ALYSSA CARLSON: I was very excited. I thought I wouldn’t stand a chance of winning. So I kind of resigned myself to watching this game, you know, 20 miles away from me in my apartment on TV. So when I saw that email, I just couldn’t believe it.

MASTERS: It’s right that Carlson takes her father to the game. She paid a whopping $375 per ticket for this joint MLB and MLB Players Association event. JD Scholten is also coming along. Scholten is a former minor league pitcher who played on the original field featured in the film.

JD SCHOLTEN: I grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and if you’re an Iowan and a baseball fan, “Field Of Dreams” is your everything.

MASTERS: Scholten has run for Congress in Iowa several times without success. He even had Kevin Costner narrate one of his campaign ads based on the movie. But according to Scholten, the game is a bit of a mixed bag for him. It comes at a particularly bad time for baseball in Iowa.

SCHOOLS: We have blackout games in six different markets, even though we don’t have a Major League team. We cut two teams in the minor leagues in Clinton and Burlington. It’s a bit bittersweet.

MASTERS: But many Iowa baseball fans can’t pass up the chance to see a regular Major League Baseball game in their home state. After all, they built it. But for anyone who can’t come, it’s airing on Fox. For NPR News, I’m Clay Masters in Iowa.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMES HORNER’S “DECISION TO BUILD THE FIELD”)

