Thursday Afternoon Orioles Game Thread: vs. Tigers, 4:05





When a team’s pitching staff is of the quality of the 2021 Orioles pitching staff, long losing streaks are never far away. Put on some bad starting pitchers and a sufficient number of bad relievers and what you get is six games in a row losing 9+ points – a streak that was only broken yesterday when the Ox allowed only five points and lost anyway because their attack only two up. No surprise that they have lost seven games in a row, their third run of 7+ losses this season. Perhaps John Means could be the man to reverse that trend when the series ends Thursday afternoon against the Tigers. It’s gonna be a blast. The city of Baltimore has a heat advisory until 8 p.m., so most likely this entire 4:05 game will be played under those conditions. It’s hot and humid, and unlike the past two nights, no storm is coming to break the heat. I hope they don’t choose to wear the black uniform tops. Resource wise, he’s off some good starts. The two before that, his first starts after coming back from the injured list, weren’t very good. Perhaps the Tigers Means lineup will help continue a good run of starts, although Detroit has been overall league average on offense this year and they’ve hit lefts better than right so this isn’t exactly going to be an easy task . One perk for the Orioles is that they won’t meet Miguel Cabrera, who gets a day off in what appears to be a rest day calculated to make sure he doesn’t hit home run #500 before Detroit heads home for a six-game homestand. which starts tomorrow. Cabrera is at 499 after homering Matt Harvey last night. For the aggressive tank supporters out there, this latest swoon of the Orioles hasn’t resulted in them gaining much ground in the draft pick race. The Ox are 2-8 over their last 10 games. But so are the Diamondbacks, who currently have the number 1 pick. The Rangers, who can slip in front of the Orioles if the Ox hit a hot streak, are 3-7 through their last 10. The Pirates, who can also slip in front of the Orioles, are even worse with 1-9 over their last 10 – plus they are behind in the sixth inning today as I write this post. Today’s lineups: Baltimore Orioles Cedric Mullins – CF Austin Hays – LF Trey Mancini – 1B Anthony Santander – DH DJ Stewart – RF Maikel Franco – 3B Jorge Mateo – 2B Austin Wynns – C Richie Martin – SS This lineup goes against Tigers right Matt Manning. That’s interesting to me because it means Santander will hit left-handed. Today’s designated batter for Orioles has hit a homerun into Eutaw Street in each of his last two games. All ten of Santanders home runs this year are against legitimate pitchers, and OPSing 1,391 in eight August games so far. Fairly good. Manning has a 6.33 ERA in nine starts, so it will be sad if the Orioles offense turns into a flat performance. Tigers lineup Robbie Grossman – RF Jonathan Schoop – DH Jeimer Candelario – 3B Eric Haase – LF Renato Nunez – 1B Willi Castro – 2B Victor Reyes – CF Grayson Greiner – C Zack Short – SS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.camdenchat.com/2021/8/12/22622124/orioles-tigers-game-thread The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos