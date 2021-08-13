Sports
Every BYU soccer player receives an NIL deal from a sponsor that covers the cost of scholarships
The age at which college athletes make money with their name, image and likeness was ushered in on July 1, when multiple states legalized the practice. The NCAA followed by enacting temporary policies similar to those laws. Since then, the game’s biggest stars have joined numerous brands, but there wasn’t much market for unknown players.
BYU’s players are now the exception.
Utah-based Built Brands surprised every walk-on athlete on the soccer roster at a team meeting at the Cougars soccer complex on Thursday with an endorsement deal for their grants.
The video BYU shared on Twitter will give you goosebumps.
“From the beginning of the NIL discussion, I hoped that changes to NCAA rules and regulations would provide a way forward for all players to take full advantage of their name, image and likeness, especially walk-ons who sacrifice so much to make our program great,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake. “When [Built Brands co-founder] Nick Greer called to tell me that Built was determined to make NIL deals that would pay our walk-ons enough money to cover their tuition for the full academic year, I couldn’t control my emotions. I love these guys and am overwhelmed with gratitude to partner with a company equally committed to helping BYU football build a culture of love and learning while enhancing the experience for all players.”
Built Brands is a company based in American Fork, Utah that specializes in healthy foods, especially protein bars. In addition to the endorsement agreements with walk-ons, the company will also sign the rest of the roster of innovative multi-year NIL agreements, including branding on practice helmets, experiential events with the company and social media promotions.
“We’re excited to partner with BYU and all 123 players on the soccer team. We’re making history together,” Greer said. “Cougar players know that success comes when every player invests in each other to do what’s best for the team. That’s what we believe at Built and we’re excited to support every player on the BYU football team. Games are won when every single player lifts each other up and supports each other with everything they have. That’s how we will all win. That’s how we unite as one!”
The NIL deal with BYU’s players is part of a larger sponsorship package between the athletics department and Built Brands.
BYU opens the season on September 4 vs. Arizona at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 10:30 p.m. ET.
