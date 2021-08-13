Contract details for Ole Miss football coach





OXFORD The numbers are in for the new contract that: Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin signed in January, and the freshman coach got a decent boost according to documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger. Kiffin, who is under contract until 2024, will earn $4.5 million in 2021 with a $500,000 retention bonus if he is still Ole Miss’s coach as of December 31. He will then earn $5.25 million in 2022, $5.5 million in 2023 and $5.75 million in 2024. In the contract Kiffin initially signed with Ole Miss in 2019Kiffin made $3.9 million for 2020 and then added an additional $100,000 each year through 2023, when he would earn $4.2 million. The bonuses associated with Kiffin’s term sheet are the same as his first contract. He still received a $150,000 bonus for every SEC win, starting with fifth in a season and $100,000 for every regular-season non-conference win over a Power 5 opponent. He earns the same bonuses for making ($150,000) or winning ($400,000) of the SEC championship game. He can also earn bonuses for bidding on specific bowl games. They are as follows: Win the CFP Championship: $1,000,000

Make CFP Championship: $750,000

Making CFP Semifinals: $500,000

Make the New Year’s Six entrance bowl: $250,000

Making citrus bowl: $125,000

Make a Group of Six SEC bowl: $100,000

Make Birmingham or Independence Bowl:$50,000 Per USA TODAY Sports’ Salary Database for College Coaches, this raise would have been the difference between Kiffin as the number 31 highest paid coach in college football in 2020 and number 22. Kiffin’s Rebels went 5-5 in 2020 where he led them to an Outback Bowl victory. It was the first bowl appearance for Ole Miss since the 2015 season. Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or [email protected] Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

