Explosive top-5 prospect leans towards Aggies





Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas and LSU – those are just some of the schools the Texas A&M Football team competes with David Hicks, a top-5 overall outlook and 5-star defensive lineman from Allen, Texas. Allen, Texas also happens to be the city where I was born. What can I say? The city breeds top athletes. Seriously, Hicks is one of the best prospects in the entire 2023 class, coming in as the fourth best overall recruit and second best defensive lineman. He is an all-around athlete and plays a total of three sports, including football, basketball and track and field. Whatever happens for the rest of his high school career, he will remain one of the best athletes in his class. A strong season of Texas A&M Football DL DeMarvin Leal could go a long way to land a Hicks contract It’s still early days, though the Texas A&M Football team is the only one with a crystal ball in their favor to land David Hicks. The CB was assigned by Steve Wiltfong about a week ago, with his confidence level being a six. In reality, this doesn’t mean much at this point. That said, it’s a strong lead against some of the toughest teams in the country. Still, if the Aggies managed to secure Hicks, it would give them a lot of security going forward and a possible replacement for DeMarvin Leal. Speaking of Leal, the preseason All-American is having a strong season, would really help Aggies’ case in trying to secure this commitment. At 6-4 and 290 pounds, Leal has a similar frame to Hicks, coming in at the same height with 40 pounds less. That said, Leal could serve as a crystal ball into Hicks’ future with the Aggies. Both players have great size and athleticism and have the ability to play across the entire defense line. Each of them has the ability to be an elite defensive lineman in college due to their unique combination of size and strength. Leal seems to be emerging as an elite defensive lineman for Jimbo Fisher and Hicks should be no different. Hicks finished his 2020 season with 52 tackles, 12 for losses, 5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Hardly any attacking lineman could stop him. If the Texas A&M Football team’s defensive lineman in Leal has a strong season in 2021-22, their chances of landing this defensive 5-star threat will increase dramatically. This could be a huge boost for the Aggies down the road.

