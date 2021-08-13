Notre Dame Football Practice Report: Exercise No. 6 – Defense





Notre Dame held its sixth practice of the 2021 football season. Here’s the Irish Breakdown news, notes and analysis from the field. Here’s the defensive report. OVERVIEW Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman runs its practices very differently from previous coordinators. There is a lot of individual periods and teaching going on during the practice. When we saw group periods, there was a lot of exchange and exchange. LINE OF DEFENSE Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola was by far the most dominant defender during training. He was very quick and explosive in practice and when we got into team periods he just couldn’t be blocked. The Irish offensive had no chance to keep him out of the backfield during today’s practice. What we saw him do in the spring, we saw him do rep after rep during training. Of Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa being at home with his family after the death of his father, and with Justin Ademilola out with an injury, we saw NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Alexander Ehrensberger lots of reps today. Osafo-Mensah had solid training and Ehrensberger’s combination of size and speed is impressive. He’s still learning technique, but he’s an impressive athlete. We saw sophomores Rylie Mills playing inside with three techniques and playing some big end in today’s practice. Mills had a productive day and showed speed off the ball. That was evident in a team rep where he shot past the line and blew up the run game. Junior end Isaiah Foskey had a rough day. He didn’t make big plays and didn’t get beat often. He has to keep working on block destruction, and that made it difficult for him to get rid of blocks Joshua Lugg. sophomore end Jordan Botelho mainly worked with the second and third groups today and we continue to see his high motor skills and speed of the ball. LINEBACKER Junior linebacker Marist Liufau took the vast majority of the first team reps to the Will position and he had a very impressive day. He flew around to the ball all day and was a lot more allotted noise. That resulted in making many plays. At one point, he shot off the edge, read the quarterback’s attempt at a quick throw, so Liufau jumped up, hit the ball, picked it up, then headed for the end zone. fellow student JD Bertrand got the most reps from the second team and he had an impressive workout. Bertrand has gotten a lot of second team reps in practice and today wasn’t the only day he worked behind Bertrand. He was at football all day and he was very stable. Senior Shayne Simon mainly worked as a linebacker for the third team and he didn’t impress today. He wasn’t with the ball much and just didn’t flash much. Senior Bo Bauer made a lot of plays and had a solid day just like veteran Drew White. The only difference between the two is that white is the more consistent and stable player. Bauer also gets a lot of action in nickel packs, something he did a lot last season. An interesting nugget we saw was Liufau, White and Bertrand all on the field in a nickel pack, and Liufau kind of played the part of a robber during that look. He’s still learning defense, but the speed at which freshmen Prince Kollie runs to the ball and moves across the field is hard to ignore. DEFENSIVE BACK Junior Cam Hart had very, very good coverage for much of the day, but in matches against Kevin Austin he just wasn’t able to finish the throws well enough. Austin played Hart more often than not and that stopped Hart from making more plays. Going against Austin will be great for Hart who shows the athleticism and technique to thrive, he just needs to finish better. sophomore Clarence Lewis and senior TaRiq Bracy both had good days. Neither made big plays, but they weren’t beaten consistently either. Bracy played both out/field cornerback and the nickel position. freshman Ryan Barnes is really very long and smooth. He is an athletic player and he was tight in cover for much of the day. He still has a lot of technique to learn, but he will get good. freshman Chance Tucker and JoJo Johnson also showed impressive athleticism, but both have a lot to learn technically. freshman Philip Riley got some legit action with the second group. At times he seemed unsure of what he was doing from a command and technique standpoint, but if he knew what he was doing, he was effective. Junior Kyle Hamilton had some issues during the one-on-one period, including being destroyed by Lawrence Keys III for what would have been a long landing on a vertical route. Even the big ones have days off and Hamilton didn’t get a normal workload, which isn’t surprising considering he’s still coming back in ideal shape. Senior Houston Griffith had very good practice. He was strong in coverage during one-on-one and 7-on-7 bouts, and he was a lot on the ball during team periods. Griffith seems to be on top form and he was the most impressive safety today. Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge Irish Distribution Content Selection Notre Dame 2021

