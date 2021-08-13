Virginia Football: Nick Jackson and Noah Taylor headline linebacker group

Virginia’s linebacking corps will look a little different this season as the Cavaliers take to the field on September 4 against William & Mary. Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier had become synonymous with Bronco Mendenhall’s tough defense over their time in Charlottesville, but the duo went on to pursue pro careers after the 2020 season.

The returning players

Nick Jackson is arguably the most talked about defender coming for the Hoos this season. Jackson is the only Cavalier representative on the preseason All-ACC team (as voted by the media), and he is the team’s top returning player. He led the team in total tackles (105) and solo tackles (55) last season and executed a quiet efficiency. In 2019, Jackson had a total of 28 tackles, with 11 solo tackles in 11 games he saw in action.

With the departures of Snowden and Zandier, Jackson is expected to take both his on-field play and leadership a step further.

Since the off-season is over, and as we get here in camp, I think everyone sees that he is one of the key leaders of this team, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kelly Poppinga told media this week. The way he really plays the game, I think his leadership skills are just being a leader by example, and through the effort he plays with, the execution, [and] make the game. He is starting to become more empowered, which I like, and I think he will continue to do so as he becomes more and more comfortable with this new role he has as one of the key leaders of our team.

If anyone in the linebacking group is going to push Jackson for that top player title, it’s Noah Taylor. He is tall, lanky and athletic, and he brings experience with him. Last year, Taylor had 8.5 tackles for a loss, and he’s a man who can both get at the quarterback and get his arms in the passing lanes (seven QB rushes, two pass breakups, and one interception). He will take the outside linebacker position that Jackson is working on the inside and hopes to build on last season’s disappointing end.

The first thing I think of when I wake up is that: [Virginia] Technical loss, and it’s been like that ever since we lost to them, Taylor declared after Virginia’s first fall practice. We certainly only use it as motivation for this season.

The new faces

There are many questions and many options for Coach Poppinga at linebacker. Inside linebacker, Josh Ahern, Elliott Brown and freshman West Weeks have stood out so far. Brown is likely to see action at both the inside and outside linebacker, and Weeks has become Jackson’s little brother, according to Poppinga.

He’s getting West ready for weeks, and West… man, he’s got a higher grade than any freshman year I was ever a part of yesterday, Poppinga said. He had about 92% in his execution, and I owe that to Nick just working with the younger guys.

Like Jackson, West is from the state of Peach, something that has connected them at least on some level. I think Georgia guys have that natural connection because they were both from the south. But at the same time, Wes is just a great player, Jackson said of the first year. He’s kind of taken under my wing now and just help him go through plays and just ask him questions, and he’s a sponge now.

At outside linebacker, Poppinga cited sophomore Hunter Stewart and freshmen Josh McCarron and James Jackson as those who could also make an impact this season. With some questions about the secondary, the linebacking corps will play an important role in reaching the QB to limit passing plays. While there are many new faces, there is reason to be optimistic about the position group going into the season.