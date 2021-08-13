2 Michigan football players are among the NCAA’s top ‘freaks’ for 2021

BIG TEN COACHES:See where Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker score in the conference

This year’s ranking includes five players from Michigan Division I programs, including three mid-major athletes. Aidan Hutchinson, a Michigan defensive lineman, ranks #2 a year later Payment receipts, a former Michigan defense lineman now with the Indianapolis Colts, used to be the top athletic “freak” (I get it’s a sports thing, but it still feels a little weird to type).Rashan Gary Awarded the list of 2018.

Many obvious choices have been mentioned over the years (Myles Garrett, Tristan Wirfs,Saquon Barkley, Brandon Scheff) but part of the fun is in learning about the lesser-known stars. there is Kyle Dugger, who made the 2019 list while playing in Division II Lenoir-Rhyne before being drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots, orZeveyon Furcron, a lineman in Southern Illinois, who has been an FCS All-American with the Salukis.

For NFL Fans, the 2021 Detroit Lions Third Round Alim McNeill made last year’s list and is turning heads in the camp. Previous Lions Picks Julian Okwara and Jarrad Davis are also members of this club.

Maybe one of these names will be picked up by Detroit in the future?

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 2

Hutchinson, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound senior, joins a long list of Michigan Wolverines that have caught Feldman’s attention. Even though he had a injury-ridden 2020 season, his number 2 ranking still doesn’t feel out of place.

He’s going to test very well when he goes to the combine, a source said. He’s got a huge chip on his shoulder and can be right where Kwity was (in those agility numbers), with a low 4.6s, with a mid-30s vert, but he’s over 6-6, and he’s going bank (225 ) in the 1930s.

Paye’s dazzling time with three cones helped him take first place, a flashy agility rarely seen at 6-2 and over 260 pounds. But, as Feldman writes, Hutchinson’s three-cone off-season time would have been one of the best in the 2020 scouting combo (behind Paye). That comes from a bigger kid who has almost a whole year to try and get in even better shape.

Michigan football violation has new mantra, remains a mystery

Mike Macdonald's youth, experience to avoid Josh Gattis' early mistake

We can’t give away all the good stuff, but Feldman has a great anecdote about how experienced strength coach Ben Herbert Said Hutchinson Is Doing a “Turkish Get-Up” you wouldn’t believe it.

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann, No. 26

Raimann, about 6-7 and 304 pounds, is not your average tackle that hangs around the Mid-American Conference campuses.

He played for the Vienna Vikings football program in Austria as a teenager and it sounds like he was more of a receiver for the U-19 national team, but eventually moved to Michigan during his high school days.

The Chips caught a glimpse, landed him a spot on the team, and he caught 20 passes over two seasons. After that, he grew up as a lineman and is now a potential NFL draft. His past skills helped Raimann put in a 1.56 10-meter sprint to go along with a 33-inch vertical.

Why mid-majors can be big-time players in recruiting under NCAA's new climate

Now he’s trying to bring down the technique of the position.

“He has spent a lot of time off-season working with famed NFL line coach Paul Alexander to improve his game,” Feldman wrote.

The Chips haven’t had many contestants on this list; the last man was Tony Poljan, but that was after he moved to Virginia.

MichiganDE Julius Welschof, No. 33

A few spots behind Raimann is Welschof, a lineman who has drawn praisefor almost a year. He’s been on Feldman’s radar for a while, making the list and ranking similarly, for the past three seasons.

Will it translate on Saturday? The tools are there: 6-6, 280 pounds with *checks notes* the balance to walk 50 yards on his hands and the agility to be a champion skier in his native Germany.

Welchof is now down to 288 pounds and can still put in some ridiculous athletic feats, run a 4.68 40 and still jump wide 10-5, and Hutchinson said his friend could be lining up for ‘a breakthrough season ‘in a new defensive schedule,’ Veldman wrote.

Jabrill Peppers and Nico Collins are other Michigan players who also made the list recently.

