Xavier Henderson could be Khari Willis-lite





If you’ve followed Michigan State football over the years, there’s one player who has set the bar for being a great teammate, leader, and All-Big Ten player at the same time. And that player was Khari Willis. The former high school “athlete” recruit was a mid-to-low three star, playing some running back with Jackson (Mich.) Lumen Christi. He was recruited by Mark Dantonio to play back defensively and he proved to be a very special one for the Spartans. In four years, Willis finished with 189 tackles, seven loss tackles and three sacks. He added three interceptions and 13 deflections and got better as his career progressed. Michigan State may have a Willis-type player in safety in 2021, as Xavier Henderson seems to be getting better every year and he could finish his Spartan career as top as Khari did. If he compares figures over three years, Henderson holds his own. After his junior year, Willis had 112 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses, three sacks, two picks and six pass breakups. Henderson currently has 139 tackles, four loss tackles, two picks and six pass break-ups. As you can see, Henderson compares favorably with his predecessor. Henderson and Willis also have similar size and play styles. Both are cerebral players who have the gift of playing with the ball and are not afraid of contact. And as we found out at Big Ten Media Days, Henderson is quite the leader. Mel Tucker wouldn’t have sent him to represent the state of Michigan if he didn’t. So don’t be alarmed if Henderson gets a Willis-esque farewell to his MSU career in 2021. Michigan State football hasn’t seen the best of Henderson yet While Henderson has already had a breakout season with the Spartans in 2019, with 83 tackles, two tackles for losses, two picks and five breakthroughs, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of the talented former four-star player. from Ohio. He’s getting better every year and he may have had the pace to break his 2019 numbers into 2020, but a shortened season prevented that from happening. Henderson is in for an important year for the Spartans and it all starts with being the leader of the defense it already looks like. He just needs to focus on his cover skills and he should be one of the best protections in the Big Ten. We may be looking at Khari Willis-lite and if Henderson looks like his predecessor in 2021, the Spartan defense is in good hands.

