Central High plays for bigger cause after tragedies rock football show





Sun-drenched sparkling new, the end zone bright red with gray lettering, the vibrant green artificial turf, the football field has become their sanctuary, a place to gather and remember and play and laugh and cry. The Phoenix Central High School football players cling to each other, pushing each other, bonding, trying to heal as they prepare for a season that’s more than just winning games. They couldn’t imagine a better place than here, as they continue to process the death of 14 year old Quortez Conley on May 14 and 17 year old CorVel Simmons on the last day of July. “This season means a lot more to us than just football,” said coach Chandler Hovik. “This is for a greater cause. This is for Quortez. This is for CorVel. This team is an extremely tight-knit group. This is the closest team we’ve had since we’ve been here. They understand what we need to do to preserve the legacy of those kids to continue.” On May 14, Central had their final practice of the spring football season, a scrimmage Quortez attended, while watching his older brother Quintin Conley make an acrobatic catch. Young Conley wanted to catch a glimpse of his future team when he entered high school. It was a happy evening that later turned deadly at a light rail station on Central Avenue, an Indian School Road, where… Quortez was fatally stabbed by a 30-year-old woman during a fight, according to Phoenix police reports. Hovik said the 2021 football season would be dedicated to Quortez’s memory. Then, two days before the first day of school, Central got more tragic news. Simmons, the former captain of the football and track and field teams and the school’s 2020-21 Male Student Athlete of the Year, died in what was described as “a terrible accident” in a gofundme page to raise money for his funeral expenses. Last week, Central’s football team held its second candlelight vigil in 2 months. It brought tears. It brought togetherness. And it spawned a community of love that surprised even Hovik and his engineering staff. “They really came together instead of going elsewhere to grieve,” said offensive coordinator Matt Allen, a campus security guard who was a major influence in Simmons’ life, along with Matt’s son, Carter, a senior broad. receiver/defensive back. . A year ago, Matt Allen lost his younger brother. It still bothered him before he lost Simmons, who graduated from Central last May. “These guys have helped me heal and I have to be there for them to grow and heal them and come together as a team.” The new field was constructed last year during the COVID-19 shutdown. The Phoenix Union High School District was reluctant to have a season due to the high number of infections in the zip codes of its 10 high schools. The season eventually started, but was soon shut down after three games had been played. The field serves as a bright light for 2021 after a bleak 2020. The Bobcats lost their best player to another school during the shutdown. Wide receiver Eric Lira went to Gilbert Mesquite and went on to become the star of the 2020 4A State Championship game in a dramatic last minute win over Glendale Cactus. Central coaches and former teammates were happy for Lira. Now, the Bobcats are moving forward with a chance to make this season special with quarterback, Dominik Bagchi, who transitioned from Scottsdale Notre Dame during the past football season and has seen the community grow amid the tragedies. “It’s more than what we do every Friday night,” Bagchi said. “It’s really brought the community together. It’s brought this team together. It helps keep kids safe and us together.” A candlelight vigil on the football field in May was tough as Central prepared to leave the school year after only recently returning to class. But when the new school year was about to begin, it was shocking to have another one, Bagchi said. “I’ve never been there before,” Bagchi said. “I’ve never seen anyone die. But for them to die in less than three months in a row is crazy. It’s unfortunate, sad. Lots of talk. “This is the one thing that has kept everyone’s minds off.” Carter Allen was closer to Simmons than any teammates. He is also close to Quintin Conley. “It’s been hard,” Carter said. “But it certainly brought us closer. “We know it’s more than just us now. It’s the community.” Carter didn’t meet Quortez until the day of the last scrimmage in the spring. After Quortez’s death, Carter Allen noted that his brother Quintin “has been like a whole new person”. “He brought it back as a positivity more than anything,” Allen said. “He’s just working.” Allen said he loved Simmons so much. “He was such a great young man,” Allen said. “He in class, very hardworking, very respectful. Him on the football field, just everything you want from an athlete.” These moments on the field, the season, the upcoming games, it will all be therapeutic for the Bobcats. The players and coaches are a family. And they help each other get through every day. “This is a shrine,” Hovik said. “This is their safe place. If they come here, they can let those other things go.” To suggest ideas for human stories and other news, you can reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert. Support local journalism: subscribe to azcentral.com Today.

