Reds vs. Braves – Game Recap – August 12, 2021

ATLANTA (Neth.) – Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homeruns and Cincinnati slipped three games with a 12-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday-evening.

Winker’s 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in rightfield to give the Reds a 4-1 lead on singles by Tyler Naquin and pitcher Vladimir Gutirrez and a walk to Jonathan India.

I was just looking for something to ride on,” said Winker. Naquin gets the blow and then Gutie gets a blow right behind him and Jon makes the great walk. Then he threw the first pitch for a ball so I just cut split the zone in half. I was looking for something to ride. It got up and got out, so I was excited about that.”

The loss dropped Atlanta, which had won three straight and eight out of ten, one game behind Philadelphia in first place and third in the NL East. The New York Mets are in second place, half a game ahead of the Braves, who started the day right.

With the three teams, that could also be a daily occurrence, but that’s okay,” said Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. Were there. You know what I mean? We’d fight… to come back.”

Cincinnati, which remained in first place eight games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central, scored five runs in the third to make it 9-1. Tyler Stephenson scored from second place on Eugenio Surez’s double. Naquin hit his 14th homer, hitting Josh Tomlin for three runs and India added his 14th homer.

Gutirrez, who won his fourth consecutive start, walked two batters in the bottom of the first inning and Jorge Soler scored from the second run on Dansby Swanson’s bloop-single to make it 1-0. Gutirrez left two runners in scoring position on a groundout by Adam Duvalls.

Gutirrez (8-3) gave up one run and five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings. Since losing 15-11 to the New York Mets on July 19, Gutirrez has a 1.78 ERA over his last four starts.

Kyle Muller (2-4) gave up six runs, five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings. Snitker said Muller will be an option for Triple-A Gwinnett and Huascar Ynoa will likely take his place in the rotation.

Winker, hitting 3 for 4, hit his 32nd double in the sixth off Tomlin, and Kyle Farmer followed with his 11th homer to make it 11-1. Winker started the day with a tie for the Major League in doubles and extra-base hits.

As good as our attack has been, we haven’t had too many games like this, so it’s fun,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said to several of our position players. That always helps. It’s kind of reward for getting the home runs and the hits and all the runs.”

Ozzie Albies hit his 20th homerun in the seventh and became the career leader for the Braves in homeruns by a second baseman with 80. He surpassed Dan Uggla, who hit 79 from 2011-14.

Stephenson hit his seventh homer in the ninth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: RF Nick Castellanos was kept out of the lineup after he was hit by a pitch to the foot on Wednesday. It’s a little swollen, Bell said. He took an X-ray of it. Nothing happens there. Hell be available to pinch-hit… OR Nick Senzel (knee) will play at least one more game at Triple-A Louisville, but Bell indicated he may need a few more games before returning. Senzel works a bit at shortstop in the minors.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (underarm inflammation) has struggled in two rehab starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, with an 8.44 ERA and no decisions. RHP Ynoa (hand fracture) has done even worse in three rehab starts, going 0-1 with an ERA of 8.71. Ian, I think, struggled a bit with his command, throwing a lot of pitches, Snitker said. Both felt great. Ynoa was very good and ran out of gas in his last inning I heard. From what I heard, his stuff was really good. Snitker had no immediate timetable for their return.

SERIES

The Braves won their first two games against Cincinnati and won three consecutive series for the first time this season. Atlanta had not won three consecutive series since going 7-2 over a nine-game period from July 29 through August. 6, 2020, against Tampa Bay, the New York Mets and Toronto.

If we keep winning series, we’ll be fine,” Snitker said. That’s big in what we were trying to achieve. You’re not going to win 50 games in a row. We’d be beaten, but would go to Washington and watch that series to win.”

LONG GONE

The Reds topped their single-game season with home runs from five different players. They also had five against Arizona on April 22 against five against Colorado on June 11.

NEXT ONE

Red: RHP Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.78) takes on RHP Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42) as Cincinnati opens a three-game run on Friday in Philadelphia.

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.52 ERA) takes the mound as Atlanta opens a three-game series in Washington on Friday. The Nationals have not yet announced a starter.

