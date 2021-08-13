Ohio State Football Camp Observations: Day 8





Ohio State turned the intensity down a bit on Thursday morning as the Buckeyes have to spend 16 of their 25 training camps in less than full pads. After donning full pads for the first time on Tuesday, the state of Ohio wore only helmets on Thursday morning. The media were allowed to view the first four practice periods, all individual exercises in which the position groups worked together. The biggest takeaway of the day – senior offensive lineman and likely captain-to-be Thayer Munford was not on the practice field. Matthew Jones worked in place at the left hat with the first string attack line. The remaining four projected starters on the line remained intact: Nick Petit-Frere on the left tackle, Harry Miller in the middle, Paris Johnson Jr. at the right guard and Dawand Jones at the right tackle. Defensive end Tyreke Smith and defensive tackle Jerron Cage were also not on the practice field this morning. Starting wide receiver Garrett Wilson was also training on an adjacent field this morning with a few other injured players. As for the guys who were there…even from a distance it’s easy to see the attention to detail that running backs coach Tony Alford has in coaching his group. Early in practice, the backs worked to block a blazing fast linebacker and there was a lot of attention to detail on technique. While he doesn’t seem to be at the front of the rotation, I really liked Evan Pryor’s effort. The usual suspects all looked solid: Master Teague, Miyan Williams, and TreVeyon Henderson. The quarterbacks (as usual) worked on the opposite side of the field from the media. While you couldn’t hear any of the feedback CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller were getting from the staff, they were throwing in the middle of the end zone from about 15 yards away. They also threw early in practice to receivers working on 10-yard curls. The receivers also practiced catching balls from the sidelines on out routes. Freshman receiver Jayden Ballard made some particularly nice catches. The media will have a chance to visit Al Washington and the linebackers this afternoon after practice ends. We’ll have more coverage as the day goes on on BuckeyesNow. —– You may also like: Ohio State Freshman S Jaylen Johnson out for season with torn ACL QB Quinn Ewers reportedly arriving in Ohio on Thursday Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List Ohio State to Require Masks for Indoor Venues Around Ohio Stadium This Fall Ohio State Ranked No. 4 in Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll —– Make sure you stay locked in BuckeyesNow all the time! Join the BuckeyesNow Community!

