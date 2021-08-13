Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts of Proven NFL Model Who Named Smith-Schuster’s Disappointing Season
With the exception of stars like Adrian Peterson and Frank Gore, who produced well into their thirties, running back is a position with limited shelf life. That’s one of the main reasons why it’s the most important position in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Backs take a beating when they pile up touches, so performance tends to decline significantly with age. Having a reliable set of NFL fantasy 2021 football rankings to know which running backs to avoid while preparing for your upcoming drafts is critical to your success throughout the season.
Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a whopping 1,654 touches during his five-year NFL career and also had 617 hits in his last two seasons in Ohio State. Although he just turned 26, he has a lot of miles on his body. Is it possible that, after the least productive year of his career, Elliott will slip even further and be among the 2021 Fantasy football busts? Before you hit the clock for your Fantasy Football 2021 drafts, make sure check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets of the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.
Last year, the model accurately predicted that the Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a failure. He had an ADP in the fourth round, but the model ranked him only the number 14 recipient, behind players like AJ Brown, Adam Thielen and Calvin Ridley. The result: Smith-Schuster finished 20th among wide receivers.
The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.
Now SportsLine has simulated 10,000 times throughout the NFL season and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying several potential Fantasy Football busts.Go to SportsLine now to see them.
Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021
One of the 2021 Fantasy football busts that the SportsLine model mentions: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Toledo product led the Steelers in receptions (88) and receiving yards (923) in 2020, but this is still a crowded Steelers passage attack.
In addition to Johnson and Najee Harris, Roethlisberger has to get the ball to JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Eric Ebron, all three catching at least five touchdown passes last season. The lack of a clear No. 1 option is a major reason the model puts Johnson behind the 12th-round options with wide receivers like Will Fuller and Marquise Brown, despite Johnson being drafted in the eighth-round average.
Another bust that SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings identified: Broncos bringing back Melvin Gordon. Since his 2013 season in Wisconsin, Gordon has racked up just under 2,100 hits and sustained a host of injuries that forced him out of 14 games in his six-year NFL career. Despite showing some renewed life in his freshman year with the Broncos (986 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns), he will be challenging for second-round snaps from Javonte Williams this season.
Gordon was targeted a respectable 44 times in the passing game last season, but only managed 32 catches for 158 yards and a score. Being kept off the field in passing situations can cause his early work to slowly erode. Therefore, the model puts him behind 10th round options like Darrell Henderson and David Johnson, despite having an ADP for Fantasy Football 2021 in the eighth round.
How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings
SportsLine also deals with a young quarterback who was one of the top Fantasy performers last season. This quarterback is outside the top 15 in 2021 Fantasy football positional rankings, behind veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr.You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.
So Which 2021 Fantasy Football Busts Should You Avoid? And which QB fails to replicate last season’s production? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model JuJu called Smith-Schuster’s down season, and invent.
