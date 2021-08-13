Ernie Johnson’s touching message to the Alabama football team goes viral





Alabama football is known for bringing famous speakers to address the team during preseason camp. They had A-listers like Kobe Bryant and, last week, Alex Rodriguez. But it’s a clip of a broadcaster’s presentation that’s going extra viral. Ernie Johnson, the host of TNT’s Inside the NBA, was in Tuscaloosa to deliver a message that touched hearts everywhere. Alabama’s official football twitter account posted a five-minute clip of Johnson’s talk that has been viewed more than 2 million times online in its first 14 hours. In it he tells about the adoption of his son with special needs from a Romanian orphanage. The nurse who gave the child to Johnson’s wife Cheryl told them that this boy is not well, but they wanted to give him a better life. That kid would later be diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and inspire his high school basketball team from a wheelchair. Michael Johnson has three favorite words, his father says. Love you too, say whether you said it first or not. Honestly, you should watch the video to get the full impact of the message. Written words don’t do it justice. Johnson previously spoke of his son, who is now in his early thirties. They were profiled by ESPN’s E60 in 2015, and last year he talked about Michael on the air. Johnson was set to broadcast a golf event in May 2020 but he stayed at home out of concern, he brought the coronavirus to his vulnerable son. If you have a few minutes, Johnson’s message to the Alabama football team is worth checking out.

