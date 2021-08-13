Sports
Preview of Boston College Football Opponents: Clemson
ACC game for the Eagles gets off to a good start this season with yet another trip to Death Valley against Clemson (thanks, ACC). The #2 team in the country has won the past six ACC Championships, but Trevor Lawrence has gone to Duval. Is this the most vulnerable Clemson team in years? Could this be the end of the dynasty? Will BC take over the mantle? All this, and more.
Previous results
BC is 9-19-2 all-time against Clemson, and are losers of 10 straight. Along the way, BC hasn’t sniffed a win since 2007.
In recent seasons, the 34-28 nail biter has been the best BC has played against Clemson since that fateful day at Chestnut Hill around 2014. BC took a 28-13 lead at halftime to thwart the rest of the game (a trend that shall are determined per sources).
Coaching
We all know the man in charge. Dabo Swinney returns for its 14th season, along with much of the rest of the coaching staff. The two-time national team coach is flanked by Brent Venables and Tony Elliot at DC and OC, who have now been working for nine and six seasons. Former QB Tajh Boyd also joins the technical staff. This brain confidence knows all the ins and outs and makes the team run like a machine. The continuity is unmatched and makes the process of churning elite players year after year that much smoother.
insult
Gone are the days of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers, but here comes a new crop led by DJ Uiagalelei as the full-fledged starter. BC has the added advantage of being one of the few teams to have seen the young Uiagalelei in action, with Lawrence sitting out the 2020 game due to COVID. Last season, the offense generated 502 yards and 43.5 points per game. They only have five starters coming back on offense and should fall back, but they’re still Clemson.
Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell were the one-two on the outside but are now gone. Justyn Ross returns from a serious neck injury and will be the biggest threat. Behind him, the Tigers still have a lot of talent. Names to watch out for are Joseph Ngata and freshman EJ Williams. Will Shipley will try to fill Etienne’s vast void. On the offensive line, the team returns three starters, but the main departures mean less experience for a unit that already has few career starts. Braden Galloway is the leading receiving option returning and is a tight end of the highest caliber.
Defense
Clemson has always had a formidable line of defense and this season should be no different. Bryan Bresee is a force at the tackle and showed great things in his freshman campaign, and Myles Murphy will be equally formidable in the end. All but one of the starting linebackers come back and the unit should be even more dangerous. In the backend, Clemson is once again maintaining continuity after last season’s purge led by senior safety Nolan Turner.
Returning nine starters this season, the Tigers appear to have one of the best defenses in the country and a top linebacking corps to compliment. A season after allowing 327 yards per game, their most since 2013, this unit will be back to doing what we’re used to. Clemson’s defense had mostly new faces last year, but now the underclassmen are more experienced.
Forecast
Clemson starts his season against Georgia and plays ACC for two weeks before facing Boston College. Uiagalelei showed his mettle in matches against BC and Notre Dame last season and the attack should roll the same way. Perhaps the Tigers will take on BC a bit after putting up with a formidable NC State defense the week before. It’s hard to get the taste out of your mouth after last season collapsed, and that could be the motivation the Eagles need. Although BC is starting the ACC game with a bang, they will still have the advantage of easing the season and then playing against good competition in Mizzou and Temple. It’s 10 years folks. Surely this must come to an end? I want that ORourke-McFadden trophy back where it belongs. Clemson 34 – BC 35. An instant classic.
