USC’s Anna Cockrell Named CoSIDA Academic Team Member of the Year for Track & Field





Track & Field | August 11, 2021 Olympian and NCAA 2021 champion 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles Anna Cockrell was named CoSIDA Academic All-America Women’s Team Member of the Year 2021 for the Track & Field and Academic All-America first team, was announced today (Aug. 12) by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Also sprinter TeeTee Terry was named to the Women’s Academic All-America’s second team, distance runner George Gleason to the second team and the men’s pitcher Matthew Katnik to the men’s third team. Cockrell repeats as CoSIDA Academic Team Member of the Year for Track & Field and Academic All-America First Team. She is the only Trojan to be named Team Member of the Year since the honor’s inception in 1996. Cockrell, who broke her own USC 400m hurdles record with a time of 53.70 and placed third in the US Olympic Team Trials on June 27, reached the final of the 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reaching the Olympic finals was the culmination of a great season in which Cockrell won the NCAA 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles titles to help USC to its second team title in the last three seasons. She also became only the second female athlete to ever win the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles titles in the same season (Queen Harrison of Virginia Tech, 2010). She originally set the school record in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.68 in the NCAA final. Cockrell obtained a Masters in Public Policy, Certificate in Public Policy Advocacy (4.00 GPA), after obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Communications with a minor in Political Science (3.98 GPA). The Charlotte, NC native was named 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year of the Year on May 16, then went out and won the Pac-12 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles that day to push USC into third consecutive conference team championships. The four-time team captain also competed in the 100m hurdles at the US Olympic Team Trial in Eugene, Oregon, where he reached the final and finished fifth. Terry, a graduate student in entrepreneurship and innovation with a 3.83 GPA, was named to the women’s Academic All-America second team, after being selected to the first team in 2020. The Miami, Fla. finished second in the 100m with a wind-assisted time of 10.79 (+2.2w) and fifth in the 200m with a time of 22.69 (+0.2) at the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships. Terry became USC’s highest-ever 100-meter female finisher since 2002, becoming an All-American in the event three times. Terry also won the Pac-12 100m title with a Loker Stadium record, won the 200m and anchored second in the 4x100m relay to earn Co-Women’s Athlete of the Meet at the conference championships. She was also named the 2021 West Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year when she broke her school record to run the fourth fastest women’s 100m sprint of all time of 10.89 (+1.3) in the NCAA Quarterfinals at the West Preliminary Rounds in College Station, Texas on May 29. She set the EB Cushing Stadium record in the 100 m and also the 200 m, with a personal best of 22.54 (+0.1) to also come first from the West Prelims. The two-time team captain now ranks first in the 100m and equals fifth in the 200m on the USC’s all-time list. Terry finished 10th in the 100m with a time of 11.04 (+2.5w) at the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials. Gleason, a Project Management graduate student with a 4.0 GPA, only ran the 2021 season for USC, but wrote his name in the record books. Gleason had a time of 14:12.16 in the men’s 5000m race, which is third all-time by a Trojan, and a time of 3:44.15 in the 1500m, which is fifth on USC’s all-time list. Gleason won the 1500m at the USC-UCLA Dual Meet to help lead USC to the team title and placed 13th in the event at the Pac-12 Championships. Katnik, an Entrepreneurship and Innovation graduate with a GPA of 3.68, placed ninth in the men’s shot put at the NCAA Championships and second in the event at the Pac-12 Championships. Katnik set the USC shot put record with a mark of 68-1.50 (20.76 m) and won the 2021 USC-UCLA Dual Meet shot put competition. Katnik is also third on USC’s all-time indoor shot put list with a best throw of 64-9.75 (19.75m). The four-time team captain placed 13th in the shot put at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2021/8/11/cockrell-named-cosida-academic-team-member-of-the-year-for-track-field.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos