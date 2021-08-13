Sports
Tristan H. Cockcroft’s Updated 2021 Fantasy Football Ranking for Superflex, 2-QB Leagues
Below are my updated fantasy football rankings for 2021 for use in superflex leagues – using the OP (offensive player) slot in ESPN leagues – and the ones two quarterbacks start as I take the same approach in both formats handle. If you’re looking for a position-by-position view, be sure to check out our curated rankings.
NOTE: These will be updated during the preseason.
Top 200 overall
Rank, Player, Eligible Position, Team, Position Rank
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB1
2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, QB1
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB2
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB3
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, RB4
6. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, QB2
7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB5
8. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, QB3
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, RB6
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, TE1
11. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, QB4
12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, RB7
13. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, QB5
14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB8
15. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, WR1
16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB9
17. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR2
18. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, QB6
19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB10
20. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR3
21. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, RB11
22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR4
23. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR5
24. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, QB7
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, RB12
26. D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions, RB13
27. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, RB14
28. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks, QB8
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR6
30. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, TE2
31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB15
32. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, TE3
33. AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR7
34. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR8
35. JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB16
36. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team, WR9
37. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB9
38. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB17
39. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, QB10
40. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, RB18
41. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR10
42. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears, WR11
43. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR12
44. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans, QB11
45. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB19
46. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB20
47. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, QB12
48. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR13
49. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, QB13
50. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR14
51. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR15
52. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR16
53. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB14
54. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins, RB21
55. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR17
56. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB22
57. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons, QB15
58. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR18
59. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR19
60. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, QB16
61. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, TE4
62. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR20
63. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons, RB23
64. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR21
65. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams, RB24
66. TJ Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, TE5
67. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, QB17
68. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, TE6
69. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR22
70. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB18
71. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR23
72. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns, QB19
73. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB25
74. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR24
75. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants, WR25
76. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR26
77. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington Football Team, QB20
78. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, RB26
79. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB27
80. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE7
81. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR27
82. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB28
83. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR28
84. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, WR29
85. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB29
86. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders, QB21
87. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns, WR30
88. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, RB30
89. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans, QB22
90. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos, TE8
91. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, QB23
92. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR31
93. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR32
94. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR33
95. Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB31
96. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB32
97. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, WR34
98. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR35
99. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, QB24
100. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos, RB33
101. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans, WR36
102. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB34
103. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team, WR37
104. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, RB35
105. Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers, QB25
106. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB36
107. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR38
108. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB37
109. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers, QB26
110. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team, TE9
111. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, TE10
112. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns, WR39
113. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, TE11
114. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR40
115. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots, RB38
116. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR41
117. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, QB27
118. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB39
119. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB40
120. Will Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR42
121. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, TE12
122. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB41
123. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR43
124. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, TE13
125. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants, TE14
126. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR44
127. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR45
128. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE15
129. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB42
130. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, WR46
131. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR47
132. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets, WR48
133. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB43
134. Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints, QB28
135. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, RB44
136. Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots, TE16
137. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR49
138. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets, QB29
139. JD McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team, RB45
140. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR50
141. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR51
142. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns, TE17
143. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB46
144. Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints, QB30
145. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB47
146. Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints, TE18
147. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots, QB31
148. James White, RB, New England Patriots, RB48
149. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR52
150. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR53
151. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, K1
152. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, WR54
153. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots, TE19
154. Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots, WR55
155. Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts, QB32
156. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, RB49
157. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, K2
158. Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, TE20
159. Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys, TE21
160. Steelers D/ST, DST, Pittsburgh Steelers, DST1
161. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR56
162. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, TE22
163. Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks, TE23
164. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR57
165. Rams D/ST, DST, Los Angeles Rams, DST2
166. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Houston Texans, RB50
167. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, WR58
168. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, K3
169. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB51
170. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB52
171. Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys, K4
172. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers, QB33
173. Colts D/ST, DST, Indianapolis Colts, DST3
174. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR59
175. Ravens D/ST, DST, Baltimore Ravens, DST4
176. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB53
177. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos, QB34
178. Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets, RB54
179. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, K5
180. Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans, TE24
181. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE25
182. Chiefs D/ST, DST, Kansas City Chiefs, DST5
183. Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR60
184. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR61
185. Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins, K6
186. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants, WR62
187. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, K7
188. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts, K8
189. Patriots D/ST, DST, New England Patriots, DST6
190. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR63
191. Young Bernard, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB55
192. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR64
193. Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, TE26
194. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR65
195. Saints D/ST, DST, New Orleans Saints, DST7
196. Ryan Succop, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, K9
197. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB56
198. Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos, QB35
199. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB57
200. John Brown, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR66
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/32008027/tristan-h-cockcroft-updated-2021-fantasy-football-rankings-superflex-2-qb-leagues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]