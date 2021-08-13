Tristan H. Cockcroft’s Updated 2021 Fantasy Football Ranking for Superflex, 2-QB Leagues





Below are my updated fantasy football rankings for 2021 for use in superflex leagues – using the OP (offensive player) slot in ESPN leagues – and the ones two quarterbacks start as I take the same approach in both formats handle. If you’re looking for a position-by-position view, be sure to check out our curated rankings. NOTE: These will be updated during the preseason. Fantasy Football Rankings and Depth Charts 2021 Top 200 overall Rank, Player, Eligible Position, Team, Position Rank

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB1

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, QB1

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB2

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB3

5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, RB4

6. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, QB2

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB5

8. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, QB3

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, RB6

10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, TE1

11. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, QB4

12. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, RB7

13. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, QB5

14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB8

15. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers, WR1

16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB9

17. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR2

18. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers, QB6

19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB10

20. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR3

21. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team, RB11

22. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR4

23. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR5

24. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, QB7

25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, RB12

26. D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions, RB13

27. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, RB14

28. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks, QB8

29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR6

30. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, TE2

31. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB15

32. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, TE3

33. AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR7

34. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR8

35. JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB16

36. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team, WR9

37. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB9

38. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB17

39. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, QB10

40. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears, RB18

41. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR10

42. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears, WR11

43. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR12

44. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans, QB11

45. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB19

46. ​​Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB20

47. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, QB12

48. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR13

49. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, QB13

50. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR14

51. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR15

52. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR16

53. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB14

54. Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins, RB21

55. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR17

56. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB22

57. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons, QB15

58. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR18

59. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans, WR19

60. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, QB16

61. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, TE4

62. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, WR20

63. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons, RB23

64. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings, WR21

65. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams, RB24

66. TJ Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions, TE5

67. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants, QB17

68. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, TE6

69. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, WR22

70. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB18

71. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR23

72. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns, QB19

73. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns, RB25

74. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR24

75. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants, WR25

76. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR26

77. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Washington Football Team, QB20

78. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, RB26

79. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB27

80. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE7

81. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers, WR27

82. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, RB28

83. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR28

84. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, WR29

85. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB29

86. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders, QB21

87. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns, WR30

88. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, RB30

89. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans, QB22

90. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos, TE8

91. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, QB23

92. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR31

93. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, WR32

94. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, WR33

95. Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers, RB31

96. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB32

97. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, WR34

98. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR35

99. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, QB24

100. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos, RB33

101. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans, WR36

102. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB34

103. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Football Team, WR37

104. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans, RB35

105. Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers, QB25

106. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB36

107. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, WR38

108. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, RB37

109. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers, QB26

110. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team, TE9

111. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins, TE10

112. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns, WR39

113. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, TE11

114. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR40

115. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots, RB38

116. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR41

117. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, QB27

118. AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, RB39

119. Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, RB40

120. Will Fuller V, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR42

121. Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers, TE12

122. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills, RB41

123. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR43

124. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings, TE13

125. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants, TE14

126. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, WR44

127. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, WR45

128. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TE15

129. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts, RB42

130. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, WR46

131. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, WR47

132. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets, WR48

133. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, RB43

134. Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints, QB28

135. Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions, RB44

136. Jonnu Smith, TE, New England Patriots, TE16

137. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR49

138. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets, QB29

139. JD McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team, RB45

140. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR50

141. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins, WR51

142. Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns, TE17

143. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, RB46

144. Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints, QB30

145. Latavius ​​​​​​Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints, RB47

146. Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints, TE18

147. Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots, QB31

148. James White, RB, New England Patriots, RB48

149. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, WR52

150. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts, WR53

151. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, K1

152. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, WR54

153. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots, TE19

154. Nelson Agholor, WR, New England Patriots, WR55

155. Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts, QB32

156. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears, RB49

157. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, K2

158. Jared Cook, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, TE20

159. Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys, TE21

160. Steelers D/ST, DST, Pittsburgh Steelers, DST1

161. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR56

162. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, TE22

163. Gerald Everett, TE, Seattle Seahawks, TE23

164. Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR57

165. Rams D/ST, DST, Los Angeles Rams, DST2

166. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Houston Texans, RB50

167. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets, WR58

168. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, K3

169. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, RB51

170. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, RB52

171. Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys, K4

172. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers, QB33

173. Colts D/ST, DST, Indianapolis Colts, DST3

174. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, WR59

175. Ravens D/ST, DST, Baltimore Ravens, DST4

176. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks, RB53

177. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos, QB34

178. Tevin Coleman, RB, New York Jets, RB54

179. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, K5

180. Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans, TE24

181. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, TE25

182. Chiefs D/ST, DST, Kansas City Chiefs, DST5

183. Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints, WR60

184. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, WR61

185. Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins, K6

186. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants, WR62

187. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, K7

188. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts, K8

189. Patriots D/ST, DST, New England Patriots, DST6

190. Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons, WR63

191. Young Bernard, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, RB55

192. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR64

193. Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, TE26

194. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals, WR65

195. Saints D/ST, DST, New Orleans Saints, DST7

196. Ryan Succop, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, K9

197. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, RB56

198. Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos, QB35

199. Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, RB57

200. John Brown, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, WR66

