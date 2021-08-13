BYU football has depth on the attacking side of the ball. Where is the defense?

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU is gearing up for fall camp for the 2021 season, when they head to their practice field on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

View BYU’s schedule, clearly the offense is in a better position than the defense.

In what is arguably the biggest position battle with the quarterbacks, coaches have said any of the three could start right now.

Running backwards? There’s the 1-2 punch from Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa, backed by others like Sione Finau, Jackson McChesney and more. Broad receivers? You have Gunner Romney, Neil Pauu, Samson and Puka Nacua and a handful of other athletes that can be used early in the season. Tight ending? Isaac Rex is supported by Masen Wake, Dallin Holker, Carter Wheat and others.

The line was the single position hardest hit in terms of the amount of talent lost, but the Cougars have James Empey as the heir apparent and are building the line around their center.

So, what about the defense?

Ask coaches and players and they’ll say they’re not that far behind on that side of the ball. During the first five days of the fall camp, the exercises are written down. The Cougars are now moving into more game-like situations to really test their players.

We were just trying to build a foundation at the beginning of guys who know the plays and their assignments, what their setup should be like and the technique they should use, said coach Kalani Sitake after Wednesday’s practice. Now, it’s all put together and have different tenses and don’t have to be so scripted. In the past, the scripts were all situational. Now we would go with the flow and go with the plays.

Now, coaches will really get a sense of whether the defense is actually behind the offense and, if so, plan how to catch up. Fortunately for the coaching staff, there is still experience in defense, especially in the corner back room.

Sitake said the key is that everyone learns at their own pace, so the coaching staff has to hurry up a bit to make sure the defense is on par with the offense, which is seemingly one step ahead.

It’s not very patient work when you’re dealing with coaches, but we have to use the time, Sitake said. So we need to ramp it up a little bit.

According to the post-spring depth chart, the Cougars appear to have their most experienced defensive players in the starting roles. On the line are Lorenzo Fauatea, Tyler Batty, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Atuanaisa Mahe and Uriah Leiataua. Everyone except Batty has multiple seasons under their belt.

Batty had a great real freshman season, totaling 13 tackles and a team-high four sacks, before being sidelined with an injury after just four games. The freshman acknowledged that the defense had lost a lot of talent (Khyiris Tonga, Zac Dawe, Bracken El-Bakri and Isaiah Kaufusi to name a few), but know that the younger guys will have to take advantage of reps in the camp.

However, after the projected starters, there isn’t much proven talent on the defensive line. In the linebacker room, there are some proven names like Keenan Pili, Max Tooley, Payton Wilgar, and Pepe Tanuvasa, but depending on the packs the Cougars use, there aren’t many players with a significant amount of playing experience either.

And Batty, who is healthy again, takes on the challenge of letting the defense catch up in person.

Especially for the guys who were here last year, playing alongside Khyiris and Zac and Braken, they’re big shoes to fill, Batty said. I think everyone, even the young guys who haven’t played or really don’t know those guys, I think everyone takes it very seriously and very personally when it comes time to prepare and be ready and fill the role that they need.