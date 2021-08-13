EXTRA POINTS: Is a Supersized SEC Good for College Football?





CFB (Tony Barnhart) and A Jersey Guy (Mark Blaudschun) both love college football, but their views are often different. This is what we at TMG will be looking for more this season. A Jersey Man: Former Boise State football coach Dan Hawkins once articulated an interesting life philosophy for me, including a take on college football: Bigger isn’t necessarily better, better is better. So it will happen that the Southeastern Conference, widely regarded as the best conference in college football, will add Oklahoma and Texas, perhaps as early as next season. That’s good for the SEC, which can envision the cash flow that will come out of a new television contract. But is it better for the rest of college football? New. This is why. The first reaction is that the other conferences will have to respond and expand, perhaps creating a Power 4 of 16 to 20 teams in super conferences. And with that, instead of divisions, we will have pod groupings of four or five teams. That’s not college football. That’s the NFL – light – with the NFC East, West. North and South. College football has always been a regional sport. Expansion of the conference destroyed the identity of the Eastern Bloc. Now the SEC is taking it to another level. Are Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma in the SOUTHEAST? Is Louisville anywhere near the ATLANTIC COAST? Are Colorado and Utah remotely connected to the Pacific coast (with no earthquake). The SEC was fine on 14 teams, excluding Texas and Oklahoma. It was good enough, better was better. Taller? New. Mr College Football While I appreciate the passion of my esteemed colleague, A Jersey Guy couldn’t be more wrong on this particular subject. A wise man once told me that when it comes to expanding and rearranging conferences, you are either on the offensive or on the defensive. And you don’t want to be on the defensive. I want to point out to A Jersey Guy that the SEC, to paraphrase the great Billy Joel, didn’t set this fire. If we’re to be completely honest, what Jersey Guy likes is Texas and Oklahoma long ago decided they were tired of financially carrying the rest of the Big 12 conference. They were tired of playing big games (like the 50th anniversary of the Oklahoma-Nebraska Game of the Century) at 11 a.m. Eastern Time because their television partners were so inflexible. They could look across the road and see that they weren’t getting stronger, they were treading water – at best “It became clear that petting would mean falling behind,” said Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma’s athletic director. So Texas and OU started looking for another house. And it made perfect sense that they would call the SEC first. And if the SEC said “no,” Texas and the OU would be walking down the street and talking to the Big Ten, which would have gotten them faster than you can say “Jim Delany (the former commissioner).” So the SEC closed the deal that makes the nation’s strongest, most competitive conference even stronger. With all that as a backdrop, we return to the original question, “Is a super-sized SEC good for college football?” The answer is yes, because the SEC is leading college football to a place it needs to go if it is to continue to thrive in a 21st century market. The pandemic, I’ve learned from smart people, is taking trends that are already there and accelerating them. College football was already ready for a bit more shrinkage. This just moves it further. In the era of NIL, the transfer portal, a 12-team college football playoff, and a revamped NCAA, each conference must do what it can to empower itself to take on this brave new world. The SEC is simply leading the way. Now the other conferences must decide whether to follow suit. As the late great Bobby Bowden once said, “Boy, this train is leaving the station. You have to decide if you want to be on it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/tmg/tony-barnhart/super-sized-sec The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos