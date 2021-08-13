Table tennis Tokyo 2020 Olympics top highlights to watch

From 12-year-old Hend Zaza to 58-year-old NI Xia Lian, table tennis was at its mesmerizing best during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: watch the most memorable moments, get highlights, recaps and what to look forward to in Paris 2024.

Table tennis took center stage at the Tokyo 2020 Games from July 24 to August 6 as the most practiced sport enchanted and captivated in the world. 172 of the world’s elite players went head-to-head for 30 medals in five main events. China’s dragon breathed fire again as the most successful table tennis nation in history dominated again, winning four of the five gold medals. But there was also joy for the hosts when Japan’s MIZUTANI Jun and ITO Mima were upset the Chinese mixed doubles world champions to claim Japan’s first-ever gold table tennis medal. In addition to the medals, there were also plenty of fascinating stories, such as 12-year-old Syrian Hend Zaza at her first Olympics, 58-year-old NI Xia Lian on her fifth and German star Timo Boll back on an Olympic podium. Read on for the Top 5 table tennis moments at the Tokyo Games, find out where to watch highlights and replays, and see what’s in store for the Paris 2024 Games three years from now.

Top 5 table tennis moments at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

1. Hend Zaza, the youngest athlete at Tokyo 2020 Syrian table tennis player conquered incredible chances to qualify for Tokyo Games. In her hometown of Hama, she trains with old tables on a concrete floor and the walls often shake from the sound of artillery fire outside. She’s 12. Despite the loss of Austrian Liu Jia in her first round, the Syrian paddler had already achieved a lot just by being there. “In my eyes I have achieved something. A 12-year-old girl playing against a 39-year-old and taking nine or ten points, this is an achievement,” she said. . “Of course I wanted to win and win one or two games, but hopefully in the next Olympics.” It’s great for us that we can play and we’re able to overcome those obstacles, she continued. We want to show that, even though we are in the middle of the war, we have to do something.”

2. Chinese rowers are pure gold Titans MA Long , FAN Zhendong , Xu Xin , and a first gold medal for CEN Meng helped China add to their incredible Olympic record of winning a medal in every event since Barcelona 1992. Both the men’s and women’s singles finals were all-China affairs. Ma became the first man to defend Olympic gold when he spun and fought his way to victory over No. 1 Fan Zhendong in the final of a mesmerizing gold medal. Ma went on to win a historic fifth consecutive gold medal in the men’s team final, this time alongside Fan and Xu. Chinese women were no less impressive, CHEN Meng held off SUN Yingsha in another showcase for the sport, with Chen winning a six-game thriller. Then a Chen-Sun-WANG Manyu trio also claimed the women’s team title. China continues to set the standard, bringing the magic to the table at every Olympics.

3. Japan’s first-ever table tennis Olympic gold China was prevented by the Japanese ITO Mima and MIZUTANI Jun. In the first ever mixed doubles Olympic gold medal match Ito and Mizutani came from behind in an epic seven-setter where no other Japanese paddlers have gone before: the top of the podium. Chinese world champions XU Xin and LIU Shiwen roared into the match to win the first two sets 11-5, 11-7, but the home duo managed to turn the script and claim gold with a final score of 4-3. It is the first time that China has missed out on gold since the 2004 men’s singles in Athens. China has beaten us so many times at the Olympics and at the World Championships. said Mizutani. I think we were able to avenge all those losses here at the Tokyo Games. I’m very happy. I’m really, really happy, beamed Ito. We were able to enjoy ourselves until the end because everyone, including our team staff, cheered us on”

4. ITO makes more history Ito wasn’t ready after the mixed doubles either. The 20-year-old paddle prodigy made it to the women’s singles semifinals, but lost to Chinas Sun, despite looking like the better player in most of the first two matches. The home hero bounced back by winning a historic bronze medal against Singaporean YU Mengyu trailing impressively 4-1. Ito became the first woman from Japan to win an Olympic table tennis medal for women’s singles. But she wasn’t happy, her fiercely competitive nature shone through in post-match interviews: “I couldn’t turn the game around. I paid the price because I couldn’t finish the second game,” said Ito after losing the semi-final. “It’s bitterly disappointing. It’s not like my form is that bad.” And after the bronze medal match, she said: I am very happy that I won, but my sense of frustration is greater.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 02: Ito Mima of Team Japan celebrates winning her women’s team table tennis match in the quarterfinals on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images 2021

5. Timo Boll: fourth Olympic medal The 40-year-old paddler from Germany is a big star in China and he was quite big in Japan too. Team silver in Beijing 2008, bronze medals in team in London 2012 and Rio 2016, Boll has been around for a while. He dreamed of finishing on the podium in Tokyo in the men’s singles, but it was not to be as he lost to the Republic of Korea’s JEOUNG Young Sik in the quarterfinals. “This is my sixth attempt and of course I’m frustrated that it didn’t work out,” he said in a video shot at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes’ Village. But his Olympics were far from over as the German team went all the way to the finals in the men’s team competition. Gold was a step too far against China’s all-conquering Ma, Xu and Fan, who walked away in the gold medal match trailing 3-0. But a second silver medal to add to his collection, four Olympic medals in all, is not a bad return for a man who has done a lot for table tennis outside of Asia.

One last look And speaking of profiling the game outside of Asia, how about the Egyptian Omar Assar who caused a table scandal in Tokyo. Assar defeated Sweden’s Mattias Falck and then CHUNANG Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 of the men’s singles. That made him the first Egyptian and the first player from an Arabic-speaking country to reach the men’s quarter-finals I am very proud of myself and also happy with the support I have received from my family. They woke up so early in Egypt and Germany. Getting my son to wear a shirt with the Egypt logo. It’s really fun. To be able to play in the quarterfinals is very important to me, he said. The Egyptian lost in the quarterfinals to eventual singles champion Ma Long, but his page of Olympic history remains written.

How is Paris 2024 going? We were now only three years away from the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and there is already a lot to look forward to. China’s dominance could be threatened by rising stars like Japan’s Ito, who will use the disappointment of losing the women’s singles semifinals as fuel for the Paris fire. Then there is another Japanese sensation who came to his home games with great expectations, HARIMOTO Tomokazu. Unfortunately for the 18-year-old it didn’t happen, he lost to Slovenian Darko Jorgic in the round of 16, but the experience will have served him well for Paris. What about China’s golden dragon Ma Long, can he still add to his historic five gold medals in Paris at the age of 35? Can Hend Zaza compete with the elite at her second Olympics where shell is only 15? Will Timo Boll make one last run for Olympic gold? We can’t wait to find out.

Table Tennis Highlights and Recaps at Olympics.com You can watch highlights and full events from table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here: olympics.com/tokyo2020-replays