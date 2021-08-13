Sports
Variants of step movement or footwork in table tennis side all
COMPASS.com Footprints or footwork table tennis is very limited because the playing field is not as wide as in other sports.
So, move one step or footwork and the variation in footprints in table tennis should be a concern.
launch myactivesg.com, There are four footsteps that form the basis of table tennis.
Basic technique footwork divided into four types, namely: one step footwork, sideways footwork, in and out footwork, and crossover footwork.
Each of these techniques has a purpose, and the way to do it is different. However, the footwork technique can above all increase the efficiency of the footwork.
In the same way that players create variations on footsteps.
The goal of footwork variations in table tennis is to strengthen the ball stroke with the correct body balance and then be able to return to the starting position.
Here are four types: footwork or footwork in table tennis:
1. Footwork from left to right
footprint side by side footwork the most basic of all. Because this position keeps the body facing the opponent straight.
How to do that:
- The body position is against the opponent by placing the horses and legs in line.
- When going to the right, move the left foot to the right first, then the right foot. The opposite is also true
Footwork in one step usually used when the table tennis player does not have enough time to counter the opponent.
Specific, technique one step footwork used when the player tries this block against the opponent’s attack.
One step or leg movement one step footwork This is done by stepping forward or sideways with one foot. While the other leg remains stationary in the starting position.
After doing one step footwork, one of the legs must return to the starting position to maintain balance in the player’s body.
3. In-out footwork
Other than technology one step footwork, this technique is performed when the table tennis player does short shift or short shift.
To start this technique, the player must lean and move the body forward or in.
Movement in This is done when the table tennis player is about to reach and hit the ball. After that the body position should be from or return to the bright position.
To make a move in, then the right foot should be put forward. Approximately the position of the right foot is under the table.
After hitting the ball, the right foot is written back to the starting position.
What about the position of the left foot? Reported from the site All about table tennis, the stance of the left foot was kicked first. Approximate position is near the table.
While the right foot is placed under the table. After reaching and hitting the ball, the right foot goes back first, followed by the left foot.
4. Crosover Footwork
Technical crossover footwork This is done when you are about to hit the ball back quickly and hard. The same as side by side footwork, this technique is also adapted to the shooting technique in table tennis.
If you’re going to hit the ball back with technique prior to, than the technique crossover footwork more efficient than side by side footwork.
The way to do this is to walk, but the positions intersect. If you apply this technique properly, your steps will be faster.
So if you want to change the technique from backhand ke prior to, then both legs should be crossed to the right.
