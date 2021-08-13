Odishas share in India’s hockey success

CM Naveen Patnaik’s interest and investment has brought great benefits to the state and country



When the curtains fell on the Tokyo Olympics, the sports world had many reasons to smile. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the worst pandemic in a century, the world’s largest sporting event closed quite successfully. Both Japan and the global sports community have been commended for its resilience.

India also had reasons to cheer. It won seven medals, including one gold in field and track, which is a first for the country. This was India’s highest medal. The medal of seven, critics would say, is nothing compared to what many countries with much smaller populations and economic resources have won. Nevertheless, as it did five years after a mediocre performance at the Rio Olympics, the Tokyo show certainly brings some hope to India.

One sport where India saw a lot of zeal and success was hockey. An Olympic medal in hockey had eluded India for 41 years. The last time India won a medal was in 1980 (gold in men’s hockey). The wait was quite painful, as India won a whopping eight gold medals in hockey in the first eight decades of its participation in the Olympics.

Breaking the jinx

So, how did India finally break the jinx? The men’s team won a bronze medal and the women’s team put on a tough show, but missed a medal by a hair. Was it luck playing? Or was it something else? That’s where Odisha comes into the picture.

Indian hockey slide at the Olympics coincided with a move to a new format, from dirt to AstroTurf. Indian players found it challenging to play on AstroTurf as there were not many such turf available to practice at home. The sports authorities did not do enough to solve this problem. It was not until 2017 that a serious attempt was made when the government of Naveen Patnaik became the main sponsor of the Indian national hockey teams. The teams were previously sponsored by Sahara India and the deal ended prematurely. This was the first time a state government sponsored a national team. The move not only gave new life to hockey, but also to a patron, who could give it what it deserved.

Mr Patnaik, an avid enthusiast of the sport, had already persuaded his government to thoroughly renovate the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to host the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup. In fact, Odisha has been preparing the ground ever since 2013, when it started promoting the Hockey India League and founded a team called the Kalinga Lancers. It has hosted a number of national and international tournaments. After deciding to fund the Indian hockey team, Mr. Patnaik to ensure that the World Hockey Championship was held on a scale large enough to capture the nation’s imagination.

It was only a matter of time before Bhubaneswar would become a sports center. The city today boasts 10 High Performance Centers covering sports ranging from hockey and football to athletics, shooting, weightlifting, badminton, etc. Equipped with world-class coaches and state-of-the-art training facilities, each High Performance Center is a public-private partnership involving the Odisha government, a corporate sponsor, and an academy manager. In the case of hockey and athletics, the company sponsors the Tata Group and Reliance Industries, respectively, who also act as managers of the training academies.

Time of settlement

The successful organization of the 2018 Mens Hockey World Cup not only brought a moment of reckoning for sports in Odisha, but also marked the beginning of a new era for Indian hockey. On August 13, 2019, the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Academy, the first High Performance Center of its kind in the state, was launched as an initiative of the Odisha Government in partnership with the Tata Group (Tata Steel and Tata Trusts). The Tata Group has always supported the development of sports in the country. The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Academy has a technical connection with the legendary Dutch drag flicker Floris Jan Bovelander. It caters to the best talent (both boys and girls) under the age of 18 from across the state. A small number of trainees are also recruited from other parts of the country.

Housed in the sprawling Kalinga Stadium, the High Performance Center offers excellent infrastructure, including a gymnasium, performance center and swimming complex, all that a modern athlete needs. Most importantly, through its Athlete Management System, it provides insight into the different ways technology can be used. Top coaches, strength trainers, video analysts, mental trainers, nutritionists and educators all work together to ensure that the sports talent gets the best out of themselves. The High Performance Center also manages 12 base centers in four districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Dhenkanal and accommodates more than 2,600 trainees. The first Odisha Naval Tata Hockey Grassroot League was held this year. The aim is to hone and promote talent in the regional development centers before the players enter the High Performance Center in Bhubaneswar.

Sundargarh district remains the epicenter and has produced most of the hockey players from Odisha, including great players such as the former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey and four members of the teams that went to Tokyo: Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo . There are plans to provide AstroTurfs in each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh. A new state-of-the-art hockey stadium with a capacity of 20,000 seats is being prepared in Rourkela, the main city of Sundargarh, to host the 2023 Mens Hockey World Cup together with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

None of this would have been possible without the steadfast support and encouragement of Chief Minister Patnaik, who in 2017 made a bet few were willing to take to become a patron of Indian hockey. Five years later, that bet seems to pay off well not only for Odisha, but also for the nation.

Rajiv Seth is Project Director, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center