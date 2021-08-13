Punjab: Olympic hockey stars return home with a roaring welcome, slogans and streets of love

On Wednesday, members of India’s history-making hockey team finally returned to their villages from Tokyo, where they were jubilantly welcomed and greeted by a frenzy and loud cheers by crowds that had gathered by the side of the road to catch a glimpse of their Olympics. heroes.

Indian men’s team members Manpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh and Krishna Bahadur Pathak, along with women’s hockey team member Gurjeet Kaur landed in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. from Delhi. Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Harmanpreet Singh belong to the villages of Attari, Butala, Khaliara and Timmowal in Amritsar respectively.

India hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and players Mandeep Singh and Varun Kumar returned to their homes in Mithapur in Jalandhar, which is no stranger to producing hockey greats. Hardik Singh returned home to the village of Khusropur.

Indian hockey team players at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express photo Rana Simranjit Singh)

Officials from the Punjab government and those of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and members of several sports departments in the district, in addition to thousands of local residents, showed up to show their appreciation for the Olympians on their way home. Locals pressed for space near Jalandhar’s Punjab Armed Police Chowk, BSF Chowk, BMC Chowk and Gurunanak Mission Chowk to welcome their new heroes, with slogans of ‘Indian Hockey Team Zindabad’ and ‘Chak De India’.

General Secretary of Hockey Punjab and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh along with MLA Sunil Dutti and Mayor of Amritsar Municipal Corporation Karamjit Singh Rintu welcomed the team back by hosting a bhangra performance for them once they arrived in Amritsar landed.

The most special welcome, however, was reserved for the players by a sea of ​​locals who had lined up on the roads leading to the players’ villages, dancing, shouting and trying to take selfies with the players.

Slingers, dhols, bhangra and long cars were seen everywhere as the vehicles the players were carrying crept slowly through the crowd to their respective villages.

After reaching Jalandhar’s BSF Chowk, the three players were taken in a decorated open jeep with people and fans flocking out and showering them with flower petals.

Manpreet, Mandeep, Varun and Hardik all paid their respects at Mithapur village gurudwara before proceeding to the village hockey field and finally to their homes as a huge procession of vehicles followed them. The players’ families had gone to Amritsar airport to receive them.

“Our goal was to play in the final and we also worked hard. But if you play with good teams, luck also plays a role. We played with all our hearts, but we missed some good opportunities,” said Indian men’s team captain Manpreet. He added that there was no pressure on them for future tournaments and that they were just concentrating on their techniques at the moment. “After losing the semi-finals, we decided that we would not go home without a medal this time. That dedication and hard work has finally paid off,” he said.

Harmanpreet Singh’s return home in Timmowal led to a massive traffic jam outside his village, forcing him to ditch the car and continue on foot. Harmanpreet, who was seen touching the feet of elders from his village as he entered, was welcomed by new players from the village hockey team dressed in the team uniform.

Gurjant Singh, on the other hand, was welcomed by the villagers of Butala who pulled out their dhols to play Punjabi Bolian as the Olympic bronze medal winner walked in to be hugged by his mother.

Meanwhile, Shamsher Singh chose an open jeep to drive to his frontier village, Attari’s home, enjoying people’s love and affection all the time, even when in Butala, about 87 km from Attari, his co-player Dilpreet’s mother could Singh can’t control her happiness as she waits for her son to finally return home.

Indian hockey player Gurjant Singh will be welcomed in his village of Khaliara near Amritsar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Dilpreet’s mother, Sukhwant Kaur, said: ‘It’s like a wedding, not just at our house, but in the whole village, since they won the bronze medal. My Dilpreet is finally coming home.”

The spotlight was also firmly on hockey woman Gurjit Kaur, as she drove an open-top car to the applause and enthusiasm of people queuing on the road to her village. Gurjit was welcomed with a siropas as she entered Ajnala, the closest town to her village of Miadi Kalan, with people crowding to take selfies with the Olympian.

“I’ve seen Gurjit come home hundreds of times before as an ordinary girl. But today was special. She had worked hard for it, but people barely got rid of it and hardly noticed her efforts. She deserved this welcome. She deserved this respect,” said Baljinder Singh, Gurjit’s uncle.

SGPC team of happiness

Later in the day, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had also organized a special function for the Golden Temple information office, and honored the Hockey India men’s team with Rs 1 crore for winning the bronze medal in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. SGPC President, Bibi Jagir Kaur handed over the check of Rs 5 lakh to each player along with Siropao (robe of honour), a gold model of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and a memento. On this occasion, the general secretary of the Hockey India team, Rajinder Singh, and some relatives of the hockey players were also honored.

The chairman of the SGPC also specially congratulated Gurjeet Kaur of the Hockey India women’s team and her relatives who were invited with the men’s team.

The hockey players first paid tribute at the holiest Sikh shrine and then attended the congratulation ceremony organized by the SGPC.

Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Hockey India men’s team, thanked the SGPC president for honoring the team and said the honor given to him from the Gurus house will motivate them to perform better.

This honor has given us courage and encouragement to move forward. When we won the bronze medal, the whole team decided that first of all we would pay tribute to Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and thank Guru Sahib. Today, with the blessings of the Guru Sahib, we consider ourselves lucky. The honor given by the SGPC is an honor bestowed on us by the entire community, said Manpreet Singh.

“The government of Punjab has announced Rs 2.51 crore for each hockey player. Likewise, Gurjit Kaur and Reena Khokhar, the two Punjabi players of the Indian team, who made history by finishing fourth in the women’s hockey competitions of the Olympics and Kamalpreet Kaur, who secured sixth place in the disc throwing category, would be honored. with Rs 50 lakh each,” said Pargat Singh, who hails from the village of Mithapur in Jalandhar.