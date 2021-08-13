Justine Henin explains why the one-handed backhand is a dying art in women’s tennis | tennis news

Justine Henin’s beautiful backhand became known for beating many an opponent during her dominance in the women’s game; the Belgian’s eloquent single-hander can only be compared to Richard Gasquet, Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer in the men’s game







Justine Henin’s single-handed backhand has been seen as one of the all-time greats in the women’s and men’s game, but the former world No. 1 believes it’s now a dying art

A seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, Justine Henin also possessed arguably the best one-handed backhand in women’s tennis.

The Henin backhand was a sight to behold, she turned her body sideways into a closed stance and rolled her shoulders and hips, using a closed (semi-western) grip to guide the ball over the net with massive amounts of topspin.

She would raise her racket head-to-head and concentrate fully on tearing through the ball with great pace and power. Truly incredible technique for such a small player, standing at 5 ft 5 in.

There are currently only a handful of players practicing their craft on the women’s tour who have implemented the one-handed backhand – and in an era dominated by powerful foundations. So are we seeing the death of one of the sport’s finest arts?

“I loved it so much. I looked at Steffi Graf and Stefan Edberg, even though they used more slices, but for me it was normal to play with such a backhand.” Justine Henin on her single-handed backhand

Steffi Graf’s backhand slice was revered around the world

“It’s not getting popular anymore,” Henin, a four-time French Open champion, told me air sports. “I worked a lot on my backhand. It wasn’t as natural as I thought it was.

“I remember when I was eight, nine, ten years old I worked a lot on it. So many people like my father wanted me to take it with both hands because I wasn’t powerful enough, but again it was still a challenge .

“I loved it so much. I watched Steffi Graf and Stefan Edberg, even though they used more slices, but for me it was normal to play with such a backhand.”

“It took a lot of work and I can understand this for a little girl standing there waiting to play tennis. She may not have a lot of strength, which means it was important to build something that was technically very clean.”

Roger Federer tends to use a lot of variety in his game which may have helped him extend his career beyond the age of 40

Henin acknowledges the speed of the game and the reaction times mean more players tend to return to a more powerful all-court game, but the Belgian believes variety is still very important in today’s game.

She said: “I champion a lot of the need to give as many weapons as possible to young players so they can play. Let them try things and feel and not be a player hitting the same forehand and backhand all the time.

“If you have a slice and a drop shot, you can defend, change your rhythm, you can do a lot of things, but I’m not sure it will become that popular.”

The three-time year-end No. 1 leads her Justine Henin Academy in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, and works with former coach Carlos Rodriguez. She makes it clear that there is no obsession with implementing the one-handed backhand into the game of her young stars.

Henin added: “I’m not here to build a player with a one-handed backhand because you have to respect the player’s identity, but here at the Academy we strongly believe that we can give the player in terms of creativity, just try and enjoy the game.

“If you ask a kid to just hit balls and hit balls, they won’t have that many guns later in life, and if you don’t have a plan B, it can be a little hard sometimes.”

Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android