Bulls rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu tries to build resume in Summer League

Ayo Dosunmu has seen a toad.

Unfortunately for the former Morgan Park star, it’s by no means an obvious number.

There are high-flying All-Star Zach LaVine, who wears a gold medal around his neck, 2017 No. 2 overall, Lonzo Ball, who excels in pace and defense, streaky scorer Coby White, and 2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso, who are officially signed four-year free-agent deal this week.

They’re all blocking his way into NBA game time.

I saw that the Bulls had added a lot of guards, said the Illinois star of the Summer League in Las Vegas. But I also did a lot of research. Coach Billy Donovan, he likes to play a lot of attacks with three defenders.

I know if I just play hard, compete and bring a lot of energy, it will take care of itself.

Maybe it will.

After all, Donovan had no problem rolling out a lineup in which Garrett Temple, White and LaVine sometimes shared the word last season.

They had different skills and the ability to play off against each other.

However, Dosunmu doesn’t come close to those players’ skills.

It’s only the Summer League, but in the first three games, including the Bulls’ ugly 78-59 defeat against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Dosunmu has shown signs with his defense and willingness to attack the rim, but he clearly has a lot of work to do on his shooting.

Dosunmu is 7-for-24 (29%) of the field, including a dismal 1-for-7 against the T-wolves.

He was a solid rebounder, averaging five per game, and had four steals in the Bulls’ win against the Spurs on Tuesday, but the offense needs a lot of work.

Dosunmus’ immediate goals are to play hard, work hard in training and put in extra work on the pitch.

The advice I was given was to get out there and play hard, Dosunmu said. Just try to learn something new every game. That’s the best way to get better.

That’s why you see some of the sophomore guys perform so well. It’s because they have games under their belts and experience. That’s all it takes.

I’m just trying to stay encouraged and keep building brick by brick.

And hopefully you’ll get away from shooting rocks.

Dosunmu is 0-for-4 on three-point range, but shot 39% from long range for the Illini during the 2020-21 season. So expect it to improve.

Besides, the 38th overall pick won’t earn any game time due to his outdoor shots.

[Dosunmu is] super versatile, said Patrick Williams of Bulls sophomore year. He can also really defend. He did that pretty much all last week when we were in training.

But he just plays so hard. … He’s one of the more vocal players we have on the team, even as a rookie. Just nothing but praise for him. He has been really good for our team. Even if he’s not playing well at the time, he’s always vocal. He always sits on the couch, gets up and energizes in just about every possible way. He’s just a really good player.

Against Minnesota on Thursday, the Bulls were again led by Williams, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

I think we’re a bit stagnant in that first half, Williams said. When the shots didn’t come, we moved away from the attack, started going one-on-one, and that’s my fault.