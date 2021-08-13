On this day in 1999: Steffi Graf puts her tennis career on hold





On this day in 1999, Steffi Graf announced her immediate retirement from tennis. The 30-year-old German stunned the sports world when, just months after winning the French Open and finishing second at Wimbledon and still finishing third in the world, she decided to hang up her racket. Graf, who had fought back from knee surgery two years earlier, had indicated that 1999 would be her last year in the game, but 10 days after what turned out to be her last touring match and with the US Open, where she was one of the favorites to finish. threatening to claim the title, she confirmed her decision to walk away with immediate effect. Steffi Graf won the Ladies’ Singles trophy seven times at Wimbledon (Adam Butler/PA) Her decision came at a turning point for the match with compatriot Boris Becker who had also announced that he would be retiring at the end of 1999. Graf, however, had no qualms about turning her back on the sport, making her a household name around the world. She said at the time, “I have no regrets because I feel like I accomplished everything I could.” It’s hard to disagree with Graf’s assessment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/W6fCZtX16q Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) July 2, 2021 The Mannheim-born player, who at age 13 was the youngest to receive a WTA ranking, claimed the first of her 22 Grand Slam titles, two less than Margaret Court’s record when she triumphed at Roland at the age of 17 -Garros. – old in 1987. By the time she decided to retire, she had added five more French Open titles, four in Australia, five at the US Open and seven at Wimbledon to establish herself as one of the greatest players of all time. Her stats make for a very impressive reading overall, she won 107 career singles titles and earned 21,895,277 US dollars. She was number one in the world for a total of 377 weeks, 186 of which were consecutive between August 1987 and March 1991. Graf married American star Andre Agassi in October 2001 and has a son, Jaden Gil and a daughter, Jaz. < class="stick_ad"/> < class="stick_ad"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennis365.com/news/on-this-day-in-1999-steffi-graf-calls-time-on-her-tennis-career/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos