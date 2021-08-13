Fiery Caleb Smith shines in relief in D-Backs win over Padres





Hours before Thursday-evening’s game, Diamondbacks lefthander Caleb Smith had an angry look on his face as he left the field after practice. As he descended the dugout stairs toward the clubhouse, he fired a baseball at the bat rack. The ball rattled loudly in the dugout. Whatever it was that annoyed Smith, it didn’t seem to bother him enough to put him off one of his best performances in weeks. Smith took on most of the innings in place of righthanded Taylor Widener, who was scratched by cold symptoms, and made a long and impressive outing in a 12-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Was he angry that he didn’t get the ball in a basic role? Was he annoyed that right-handed Matt Peacock served as the opener instead? Did it have something to do with the way his pregame throwing session had gone? Or was it something completely different? That remained unclear Thursday evening. Smith was asked in the Diamondbacks interview room after the game. Smith declined to answer questions, a team spokesperson said. Lovullo said Smith was neutral on the team’s decision to go with an opener, a move Lovullo said was made in hopes of creating better matchups for Smith. Lovullo said Smith told the coaching staff he was ready to start but was a good teammate about the decision. He said: I will do what you want me to do, said Lovullo. Smith looked better on the mound than in over six weeks. Since early July, he had racked up a 12.31 ERA in his past six starts, walking 20 in 22 2/3 innings. His fight was so pronounced that the Diamondbacks knocked him off the rotation. Smith entered Thursday’s game with the bases empty and one out in the second, and continued into the seventh inning. He lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up four basehits and one walk. The only run he allowed was unearned, the result of a dropped flyout by centerfielder Ketel Marte. The most striking thing about Smith’s performance: he only ran one. Caleb was mean tonight, said Diamondback shortstop Josh Rojas. He was locating pretty well, even those few innings where he was a little behind in some counts. His misses tonight were very close. That was really good of him. He was locating really well, his fast ball set up his offspeed which I think is very big for him. When he can find that stove in the left-handers and way to right-handers, it makes his slider that much better. As often seems to be the case when he throws well, Smith didn’t seem happy with Lovullos’ decision to remove him from the game with one on and two outs in the seventh. At that point in the game, we were pushing a bit, Lovullo said. He had done his job. I just told him it was time. He never wants to get out of games. That’s one of the best things about him is that he’s very competitive. Smith was just one of many contributors to the Diamondbacks. Carson Kelly and Rojas each had four hits; Kelly set a high career, Rojas tied his. Pavin Smith had three hits and provided a career-high with four RBI’s. David Peralta hit an important, two-run homer off Yu Darvish, who left the game in the third inning due to a tightness in the lower back. The Diamondbacks said Widener never made it to the park on Thursday. He instead stayed home as a precaution, the team said. Widener was placed on the injured list without an injury, and Lovullo said the club was working to clear him of any concerns about COVID.

