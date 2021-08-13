Washington Football Team Postgame Quotes 8/12

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM HEAD COACH RON RIVERA

PRESS CONFERENCE POST GAME

August 12, 2021

RR: [In progress] unfortunately we didn’t convert one situation, and I was very happy with it. It really was me. I thought there were really good things. First line of attack. Looks like Logan is picking up where he left off. The running game seemed to click pretty well. There were a lot of good things that we’re going to feel good about, and then there’s a lot of things that we’re going to look at and say we need to get better at it.

Question: Regarding Taylor Heinicke What is your overall assessment of his playing?

RR: I thought Taylor would pick up where he left off. Done a lot of good things. Made some good decisions. You know, and again, I just love who he is as a footballer for us right now.

Q: You gave Jalen Davis a little longer out there. What were you hoping he would pick up tonight?

RR: Well, just the feeling and the experience of being on the football field, more than anything. We put him in a few leadership roles when we were in our base defense early on and rotated him out early and had him in the second subgroup. You know, we were trying to emphasize him. We let him play a few extra plays, especially in the second quarter, and we thought he handled it really well.

Q: Was that the same thought with Sam Cosmi, and what did you see from him today?

RR: Really nice what we got from Sam. Sam has to play, and that’s the truth, and so do Jamin Davis and Ben Juste. That’s why the boys played a little longer until the second quarter. Very pleased with what we saw of those purchases. When John Bates got his chance, I thought he did a good job. And did some really good things, just like Sam Reyes. There were many positive things, many things that we will continue to grow with and that will make us better.

Q: Koppel missed field goals. Do you have any idea what happened there?

RR: Yeah, we’ll take a look at it, define it some more, and really work that thing out a bit. More than anything for the most part.

RR: No, there is no concern. I think it’s disappointing, but at the end of the day we have another operation to go through to work it out, and we have two more pre-season games to get it corrected.

Q: They knelt to finish; you mentioned timeout, extended the game. What was the plan there?

RR: I would have loved to have given Steven Montez the opportunity to do something again. Yes, I was a little surprised that they were kneeling. I thought they would run it, and then they did, and unfortunately we didn’t get out and put the ball back in. If you don’t do your job, it will.

Question: Jaret Patterson, did he surprise you in this game?

RR: No, he didn’t surprise us. I mean, that’s what we saw in the young man. He had a great college career and he’s had a good camp so far. I think we expected him to do some positive things, so it was good to see.

Q: What was it like overtaking Cam Newton there?

EN: It was good. It was good to see him again. He and I are largely connected. My first chance in the league as head coach and he was our first choice, the first choice of the draft actually. So it was good to see him. I always cheer for him. He is a great young man.

Q: If I’m not mistaken, you had the three-safety combination you were talking about earlier. A first impression of how that went?

RR: No. I’m going to watch that on tape. That will probably be more important than rating what I saw on the ground floor. There are certain things you look at in a game, and sometimes you don’t always look at the area you’re going to talk about, so that would be very unfair.

Q: [Indiscernible] but clearly had an impact beyond that. Does he look different?

RR: I thought he was explosive, got off the ball well and was very active. I think he’s a man that the more he plays, as we watch him, the more he plays, the better he’ll get.

Q: Attack as a whole, just seeing the skill position guys work with the quarterbacks and the backs, getting their time, what was your overall rating?

RR: I think without watching the band, there was a lot of good stuff that we can work with. There were really. We saw some guys who really flashed well. Enthusiastic about our speed there with Dyami [Brown]. I thought the overthrow was kind of that he didn’t quite understand that you have to go off that line, like you’re the man. And he’ll get better at that, and with his speed, he’ll make those plays. We hit him with some nice throws underneath and his speed showed. That was one of the big pluses. Using the tight ends was another plus for us. In this fourth quarter you saw Steven throw the ball backwards. Those are things we need to be aware of because we have pretty good backs in the backfield.

Q: How closely are you going to research this one game, just in terms of the overall evaluation of players on the list?

RR: Well, you know, it’s one of those things that I think the more time you spend watching the band over the next two days, I think a better rating would be fair to everyone. There were many pluses. Lots of guys we were looking for to see how they would handle the situation, lots of our young guys. And again, starting with the offensive line, with the defensive secondary line, we’re going to really break down those areas and just say, Hey, these are the guys that we think can help us.

Q: Just a quick update. Kyle Allen. Are you expecting him back next week?