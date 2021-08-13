Jalan Crossland ‘Concert for the Courts’ in Casper wants to raise funds to improve tennis opportunities





Jalan Crossland performs at Beartrap Summer Festival 2019 (Brittani Wert, Oil City) CASPER, Wyo Wyoming musician Jalan Crossland will perform in Casper on Thursday, August 19 with the “Concert for the Courts” at the Casper County Club. The concert is intended to support efforts to improve tennis facilities in Oil City. The concert will be held during an evening of festivities that include tennis clinics and matches, inflatables and more. The Casper Community Tennis Association organizes the concert with the aim of raising money for a centrally located, state-of-the-art tennis facility that can accommodate both high schools and recreational tournaments. “Currently, Kelly Walsh and Natrona County High School do not have tennis courts adjacent to their schools, as most other high schools in the state do,” says the Casper Community Tennis Association. “Instead, the Kelly Walsh team practices and plays games at the Casper Country Club and Natrona County uses the Washington Park tennis courts for training and competition.” Article continues below… “Local tennis lawyers have been working for 15 years to build a centrally located tennis facility to serve both schools. The Casper Community Tennis Association hopes now is the time to realize this highly anticipated facility. Local high school students have been challenged because they don’t have home fields like all other major cities and towns in Wyoming do. High school tennis players, parents and coaches asked the Natrona County School District to build new courts in February 2021. The Casper Community Tennis Association sees that as the launch of a campaign to create new courts. In the spring, the CCTA has started fundraising this spring by placing tennis racket signs that read “You’ve Been Served” on lawns across the street from Casper. The Jalan Crossland concert event is the next step in the campaign. The August 19 schedule for the event is as follows: 17:00: Doors open with free kids tennis clinic

5.30 pm: Bouncy castles open

6:00 PM: “1 Point Challenge” with high school athletes

6:45 PM: Introducing KW and NC teams

7 p.m.: Jalan Crossland concert

8pm: Break for a high school tennis show During the event, which ends at 10pm, there will be a raffle and prizes available It would be really nice to have a new facility,” NC senior Avery Olson said in the announcement. “It was super inconvenient, if only because we have to drive quite a distance after school to get to a court and everyone is in different places all the time. We also need to use Porta-Potties.” “Having the tennis complex will give us initiative as a team and will be effective for home court pride like most of the other schools we attend in the state.” Related stories from Oil City News:

