Dodgers vs. Phillies – Game Recap – August 12, 2021
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a basesloaded jam in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday, ending Los Angeles’ four-game winning streak.
The Dodgers were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012, falling to 13-20 in games by one point this year. The Phillies saved the three-game series finale and held onto their share of NL East’s lead.
You never want to be swept, especially in your own park, said Harper, who also walked twice. That’s a good Dodgers team there. They have played well for us in the last two days and today they have played well.”
Harper hit his 21st homer and scored twice while the Phillies won with only four hits. The Philadelphia bullpen gave up no hit in the last 4 2/3 innings, and the Dodgers ended with only three hits.
Kennedy walked Corey Seager with one out in the ninth, walked Cody Bellinger with two outs on a call that resulted in Phillies manager Joe Girardi being ejected, then picked pinch-hitter Will Smith in the arm to to load the bases. Billy McKinney flied out to end the match.
Well, I did hear Ian Kennedy could get a save of five outs, said a visibly annoyed Girardi about his removal by home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez.
It was Kennedy’s third save in six appearances with the Phillies since coming in a trade with Texas on July 30.
He’s done this his entire career, Harper said. He has been in pressure situations and has endured it. There’s no need to worry when he comes into play. We have every confidence in the world when he comes into play.
Both teams used five pitchers.
Harper connected Mitch White (0-1) for a solo drive in the first landing four rows above the flowerbeds in deep left midfield for Philadelphia’s first lead in the series. In the fourth, Harper walked and went on to score a two-out single by Ronald Torreyes.
In the 36 games he has played since July 2, Harper hits .328 with eight homeruns, 23 RBI and 28 runs scored with a .444 on-base percentage. The Phillies are 23-13 in that span, a big reason why the Harpers name has appeared in a wide open field for National League MVP.
My last two weeks haven’t been very good, so I’d better figure out if I want to compete in that competition, Harper said. But all I care about is my teammates and winning ball games. All you want to do is win, enter the postseason and play well into October. If I play well and those things can happen, those accolades will come.
Ranger Suarez, who is being stretched to a starting role after serving as Philadelphias closer for a month, gave up three hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings before running into problems in the fifth inning, leaving the Dodgers alone on Trea Turner’s RBI groundout.
Every start I have makes me feel better, said Suarez through a translator. My pitches are better and I feel better on the hill. I feel like I’m almost ready to have no more pitch caps.
After Suarez left, the Phillies used four different relievers: Enyel De Los Santos, Hector Neris, Archie Bradley (7-1) and Kennedy.
Suarez was good and we couldn’t get a grip on him, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. When we saw Archie go twice and De Los Santos and Neris, we just couldn’t get in the pen with the guys today.”
White, who was deployed to fill one of the holes in Los Angeles’ rotation, gave up three hits in four innings and struckout four. The Dodgers bullpen gave up only one basehit and struckout five in the last four innings, ending a series in which they gave up no earned runs and only eight basehits in 14 2/3 innings, while striking out 22.
Mitchell White did everything we asked, Roberts said. A sighting-eye grounder (by Torreyes) and Harper caught him. But he pitched well and the guys in the bullpen pitched well throughout the series.
TRAINERS ROOM
Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner will not be available to return to the Los Angeles lineup until at least Saturday in New York, according to Roberts after missing the entire series in Philadelphia with left groin discomfort. We’ll see what capacity he will be for Saturday, said Roberts after Thursday’s game.
Phillies: C JT Realmuto was kept out of the starting lineup in the first inning the day after leaving after two foul tips caught him in the mask. General manager Sam Fuld told reporters that Realmuto had approved the concussion protocol and would be available from the bank. Backup C Andrew Knapp took Realmutos’ spot in the lineup.
NEXT ONE
Dodgers: Start Friday with a three-game run in New York Mets. LHP Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41) starts the game on Friday-evening for the Dodgers.
Phillies: Host Cincinnati for three games starting Friday. RHP Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42 ERA) takes on Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.78).
