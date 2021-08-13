South Plaquemines to field one of the youngest teams in the state – Crescent City Sports

While 2020 was a difficult and challenging year for everyone, South Plaquemines football program coped well with the distractions and had a solid season.

Lyle Fitte led the Hurricanes to a 5-4 record, including a thrilling playoff win over Franklin.

Unfortunately, South Plaquemines had to give up its second round playoff game with eventual state champion Many due to COVID 19 issues.

It was hard to see the season end the way it did, Fitte said. We really wanted to have the chance to play against Many, the best team, to see how we would fare. That would have given me a good yardstick to see where we were. It was still a good season for us.

That did not detract from the positive points of the season.

It doesn’t diminish the great memories and history that helped Fitte as a star player at South Plaquemines, when he was on consecutive state championship teams in 2007 and 2008 under Cyril Crutchfield before joining Louisiana Tech.

The 2021 season presents real challenges for the Hurricanes.

Gone are most of the starters, including star performers Bryce Edgerson, Isaiah Jason and Dallin Sylve.

Only six starters will return this season with an extremely young team.

Amazingly, only two players scheduled to be seniors and only seven juniors. Six sophomores, three freshmen, and even three eighth-graders are slated to take starting positions.

Most of our team are eighth, ninth and tenth graders, Fitte said. We will be challenged, but it will be a year of learning and improving on the fly.

Fortunately, senior quarterback Taighan Jones is one of the returning players (6-1, 165). Eighth-grader Roger Parker (5-7, 165) will also play.

We hope Taighan can play, Fitte said. Roger Parker is talented and will also play. We expect them to split the time.

In 2020, Jones was good, completing 52-of-88 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Jones has an excellent receiver in returning starter Ezekiel Bourgeois (5-10, 167). A senior, Bourgeois caught 20 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Kyle is going to be a senior leader for us, Fitte said. We will rely heavily on him. He will likely play in all three phases of the game.

Bourgeois will be joined on the outside by junior Reed Sanger (5-9, 155), sophomore Kyrin Davis (5-10, 145) and freshman Daejawn Smith (5-10, 154).

The running back is most likely freshman JyHeim Williams (5-5, 136).

JyHeim will start, but Malachi Williams and Khilan Williams will see time and we can also use Kamen Phillips on the attack, Fitte said.

There is some experience up front with a pair of returning youth center starters Michael Brown (6-0, 255) and sophomore left tackle Brysten Prout (6-1 195).

The other starters are juniors Melvin Mackey (6-0, 240) on the left tackle and Jordie Ancalade (5-9, 185) on the right guard, along with freshman Thoung Le (6-2, 210) on the right tackle, while Tylon Riley will also play.

Brown is the leader of the group, Fitte said. Prout will also return and we will certainly count on him. Mackey saw time last year and should be stronger.

Defensively, all three starting linemen are new, including a pair of sophomores in Alden Gonzales (5-9, 295) in the nose tackle position and Tylon Riley (6-2, 225) in defense, along with freshman Deanel McGee Jr. (6-3, 215) on the other side.

It’s a new group up front, Fitte said. We will have to grow up soon.

The strength of the defense is at linebacker, where a pair of starters return in junior strong linebacker Malaki Williams (5-10, 195) and sophomore middle linebacker Richie Espadron (6-3, 235). Williams had 54 tackles, including 10 for loss, along with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble to recover last season. Espadron had 47 tackles, including 13 for loss and six sacks left with an interception.

We love our linebackers and will rely heavily on them, Fitte said. Espadron played defensively last year. This is a very good group that can make plays.

They will be joined by eighth-grader Tyler Roberts (5-6, 155) on the weak side.

The secondary has a standout in junior Kamen Phillips (5-9, 175) at free safety. Phillips led the way last season with 62 tackles, including eight for losses. Phillips led the team with three interceptions and three fumbles and also forced one fumble. Phillips returned one interception for a score.

Kamen runs from sideline to sideline and plays the ball very well in the air, Fitte said. He’s also a tackle machine, just an excellent player.

The strong security is Roderick Parker Jr. (5-6, 156), another eighth-grader.

Also in the secondary corners are Darmon Williams (5-11, 160), a junior, and yet another eighth-grader in Josh Barthelemy (5-6, 145). Sophomore Dawson Gilhang (5-10, 150) is also expected to start.

Espadron will deal with kicks and punts.

The season kicks off with the traditional Plaquemines Parish rivalry in Belle Chasse, followed by a road trip to East Feliciana. Home games with Istrouma, ML King Charter and Abramson Sci Academy follow.

Belle Chasse is always a tough game, a big rivalry and they’re always a solid team, Fitte said. I’m excited to be playing after we missed each other last year. We feel the pre-district schedule should be competitive for us.

District 11-2A will begin with three more home games, including Cohen, Thomas Jefferson and Fisher.

The last two games are arguably the hardest as the Hurricanes travel to LaPlace to take on the traditional might of St. Charles Catholic and close at home against the highly talented Newman.

We are happy to have a lot of home games and it was designed that way with a young team, Fitte said. It played perfectly for us. The district is one of the toughest in the state. St. Charles and Newman are definitely favorites in the neighborhood.

With one of the youngest teams in the area, if not the state, South Plaquemines may be in for a year of rebuilding. If the young players can learn and mature in the first half of the season, the Hurricanes can become competitive by the time the district game starts. While the present may be challenging, the future looks promising for the Hurricanes.

This is a very young team, but I’m very excited, said Fitte. In the more difficult games we will play against boys both ways. I just want our kids to be committed, have a great attitude and compete. The future is really bright. I still expect to have a winning season and make the playoffs. Those are always our expectations here.

