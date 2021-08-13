UConn football opponent preview: Purdue

Purdue is a perennial Big Ten basement dweller who may be a mid-tier team this year. The Boilermakers aren’t likely to make big waves nationally, but they’ll still have to challenge UConn when they travel to Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 11 at 3 p.m. for the third Huskies game of the season. It will be the very first meeting between these two programs.

Purdues over/under for wins this year, depending on your source, is about five. I imagine the oddsmakers will have them heavily favored against UConn, even on the road.

We hope you enjoy our football season preview series, which just started the quarterback position previews. For a look at UConn’s past opponents:

Head Coach & Recent History

Jeff Brohm has been the head coach of Purdue since 2017, the same year UConn hired Randy Edsall. Brohm started his tenure with a 7-win season and a bowl win. The program has only had one season with seven or more wins since it won eight in 2007.

Brohm immediately got a lot of hype and quickly became a candidate for head coaching openings before earning a early contract extension from Purdu. However, it hasn’t been so great for them since then. Purdue went 6-7 in 2018, 4-8 in 2019 and then 2-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

For this year, the Brohms technical staff had some familiar names. Former Husky head coach Bob Diaco was the team’s defensive coordinator last year, and former UConn defense coordinator Anthony Poindexter was co-DC and safety coach from 2017-2020. Poindexter is now at Penn State in the same role as he was at Purdue. Diaco was fired for the fifth time in five years.

Former Husky Tyler Coyle also played for Purdue last year before signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Current Purdue long snapper Nick Zecchino is a former Class of 2016 Husky walk-on who joined the Boilermakers in 2019.

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier through Imagn Content Services, LLC

season 2020

Despite the season’s 2-4 score, the strength of Purdue’s Big Ten-only schedule and the fact that three of the losses were by touchdown or less earned high efficiency ratings, ranking 61st in the country in F+ for the year. , 37th offensive and 75th defensive.

The 2020 Boilermakers won their first two games, over Iowa and Illinois, before losing to Northwestern, Minnesota, Rutgers (ew) and Nebraska. This isn’t exactly a killer row of Big Ten opponents, but in the words of Tom Dienhart of the Purdue Rivals SiteBob Diacos’ defense was a major reason why the team finished 2-4 and lost their last four games.

Dienhart pointed out that in those last four games the defense gave up conversions on 49% of third downs and counted only one takeaway and two sacks. After being fired by Purdue, Bob Diaco was fired after three one-year defensive coordinator stints and an outside linebacker appearance. Purdue has also had three defensive coordinators in as many seasons.

Offensively, Purdue averaged 27 points and 391 yards per game but it didn’t help their cause that starting quarterback Aidan OConnell missed the final three games of the season with a foot injury. Jack Plummer, not related to Jake, filled in admirably, but it looks like his OConnells job will go into the future.

Wide receiver David Bell racked up an impressive 625 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in six games. Alexander Horvath was the team’s leading rusher and also a prolific pass-catcher, running for 400 yards and winning another 300 through the air.

Fast receiver Rondale More had over 300 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown before becoming a 2nd round NFL Draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. Leading tackler Derrick Barnes was also a draft pick and went to the Detroit Lions in the 4th round.

Purdue quarterback Aidan OConnell. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

outlook 2021

Given the history of Brohms and the bad luck that affected previous seasons, the optimism around the fan base for this year’s Boilermakers is pretty high.

They return a number of key talents, especially offensively, including OConnell, Bell, Horvath, Milton Wright, who was the team’s second most important receiver last year, and three interior linemen named to PFF’s All-Big Ten preseason team. .

Edge rusher George Karlaftis was the only Purdue defender highlighted by the PFF team. But the unit also returns its most disruptive player of last season in defensive end Demarcus Mitchell (6 TFL, 1 sack).

This game against UConn will be Purdues’ second game of the season, after opening at home against Oregon State. After the UConn game, they’ll be traveling to meet their rivals in the state at Notre Dame, so great potential for traps for them against the Huskies, perhaps.

Forecast

My run of pessimism continues, but in the end Purdue looks like a pretty decent team. I don’t think they will struggle to score against UConn and while their defense is a relative weakness, the Husky attack should have a newfound potential to score enough to win this game. Purdue 34, UConn 20