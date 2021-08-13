Teen tennis coach hopes to inspire younger players – San Bernardino Sun





When Denise Campbell was 14 and a freshman at North High School in Riverside, her coach at the time thought she would be a good fit for the class she taught through the Lets Teach Tennis organization. This organization offers students, who would not normally be exposed to tennis, the opportunity to learn the game at a very discounted rate. She had never done anything like it, but was eager to try. She took the rapid course through the United States Tennis Association (USTA), received a security clearance to be around children, passed a background check, and was hired. She really enjoyed it because there were lots of kids of all ages, running around, bouncing balls, hitting their rackets and just being kids. In the end, her coach allowed her to have her own class. Denise coached the youth until the pandemic hit and everything came to a standstill. Fortunately, the program restarted over a month ago and Denise was asked to renew her safety/play it safe certifications so she could return. She said: In general, I started coaching because I always liked teaching people something new. I’ve always loved playing tennis too, so when I could combine both things into one, that was something I wanted to do. It’s great to see the kids learning different things and getting better with each class. She was once on their point, so it’s good to see what the students are doing and she helps them fix what isn’t working so they can get better. Denise likes to see how the students play different games, do different exercises and work together as a team. Not only do they learn teamwork, they also learn the game of tennis, which can help with various life skills. An important life skill she has learned is how to work and interact with other people. She started her coaching career because she wanted to give back to a game that has given her so much and taught her a lot. Congratulations to this young lady who played an important role in the lives of future tennis players. You are already a winner in this great sport. Denise said: It’s cool to be a 16-year-old junior coach and it’s even cooler to say she started junior coaching at 14. I hope you and others always remember the words of Chris Evert who said: If you can react in the same way to winning and losing, that is a great achievement. That quality is important because it stays with you for the rest of your life, and there will be a life after tennis that is much longer than your tennis life. Margaret Hill serves on the board of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

