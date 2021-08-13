2021 USC Football Fall Camp Report #6: Breaking the Running Backs





Features | August 12, 2021 The Trojans got to practice in full pads for the first time tonight, giving the fillets a chance to show what they've got. With the departure of Stephen Carr (transferred to Indiana) and Markese Stepp (transferred to Nebraska) USC's running backs room looks very different from last season. Divide broken , who led the team in the rush a year ago, is the veteran, while Kenan Christon , who spent the spring racetrack, is the other scholarship reminder.

Enter Keaontay Ingram , Darwin Barlow and Brandon Campbell . Ingram is a transfer from Texas, who has already racked up 1,811 yards in his career. Barlow spent the past two years at TCU, where he ran for 429 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. Campbell is the only freshman in the room, with a four-star reputation from Katy, Texas.

Ingram is firmly in the mix to potentially start the opener, although now busted, after a huge spring show, impressing RB coach Mike Jinks . "Number one is his character and the way he behaves," Jinks said of Ingram's best quality. "He's a grown man. He brings a lot of leadership with him."

. “Number one is his character and the way he behaves,” Jinks said of Ingram’s best quality. “He’s a grown man. He brings a lot of leadership with him.” On the field, Jinks praised Ingram’s sudden, receiving ability and toughness.

Jinks plans to tie the traffic jam rotation to a “1a and 1b” backfield this season rather than run back through the commission. Malepeai shares many of the same traits as Ingram, Jinks said, including reliability in pass protection, which is key to staying on the field in this offense.

The two-back system isn’t so much about finding complementary pieces like thunder and lightning, but finding the two best players to get the most touches and snaps. “Production. That’s what we’re looking for,” Jinks said. “When you’re on the football field, our team is better.”

Pass protection is the only thing that slows down Kenan Christon down, Jinks said, because the San Diego speedster is a rocket with the ball in his hands. "10.2 can hit the end zone pretty quickly," Jinks said of Christon, whom he called out especially for his great work in today's practice.

down, Jinks said, because the San Diego speedster is a rocket with the ball in his hands. “10.2 can hit the end zone pretty quickly,” Jinks said of Christon, whom he called out especially for his great work in today’s practice. Typical of a true freshman, Campbell also has some business to do when it comes to pass protection. “He is very good with the ball in his hand,” Jinks said of him. “We have to protect that quarterback with him.”

While Barlow is technically still a freshman, as his freshman year is red shirt and his sophomore year doesn't count because of Covid, he doesn't play as a freshman. He immediately adapted to the USC offensive, after playing in a similar system at TCU for OC Sonny Cumbie, a student of Mike Leach, as did Graham Harrell . "Really, he's a third-year boy. He may be listed as a freshman, but this is his third year playing football," said Jinks. "He really does look like a vet now. He hasn't had a bust once in the past six days."

As the competition continues, the players are hugely supportive of each other, Jinks says, especially since Ingram and Malepeai have come together to lead the room and help everyone get better. "I feel like we bring out the best in each other," Malepeai said of Ingram. "At the same time, we like to see each other win."

Malepeai has always been a selfless teammate. He explained that he was never focused on being “the man,” saying, “Ultimately, I want to see SC leave.”

