Westside Tennis Club enters the court, helps the community | Community





The Westside Tennis Club is a close-knit group that has offered enthusiasts of the sport the opportunity to hit the court locally for 41 years. The women’s club offers two levels of entry: a local league that hosts matches at Schmidt Park in Gustine on Monday mornings, and a competitive travel team that plays every Thursday night. Players must be 18 to join the club and any skill level is welcome to join, even those who have never picked up a racket before and just want to get to know the game. All members are asked to pay a $10 annual competition fee along with a commitment to attend the competitions being held and scheduled. We really want to emphasize this that our members are committed, especially to our traveling team and just know you have to be there for your partner, said Pat Rocha, club president and long-time member. As of this year, the roster is full of 26 members divided between the local and travel competitions. Rocha said the practices are also a time for women to come and socialize, get away for a few hours, and generally a chance to meet new people within the community. While Rocha is also committed to the tennis courts, Rocha also said the club is happy to give back to the community, such as doing fundraisers to raise money for new lighting fixtures on the Schmidt Park tennis court. The club raised $7,000. In addition, the club hosts a youth tennis clinic once a year during the summer and teaches local youth the basics of tennis. We want to show everyone that we don’t just focus on tennis. We’re also focusing on the community side, Rocha said. Also for our clinics we want the kids to get interested in the sport and just come out and have fun. Anyone interested in joining the Westside Tennis Club is welcome to drop by the courts at Schmidt Park in Gustine or call Rocha at 209-761-6890.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.westsideconnect.com/community/westside-tennis-club-hits-the-courts-helps-the-community/article_5aa14c78-fbab-11eb-8a3f-2b6abc9b2581.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos